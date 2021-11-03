CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims Of Securities Fraud Against Zillow Group, Inc.

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Zillow (NASDAQ: Z and ZG). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Zillow may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether Zillow properly disclosed the viability and value of using its Zestimate proprietary model in its home-buying division. On November 2, 2021, Zillow announced that it would "wind down" its Zillow Offers division, which focused on buying homes, refurbishing them and then selling them, after determining that the "unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility."

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/zillow-group-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:Ademi LLP Guri Ademi3620 East Layton Ave. Cudahy, WI 53110Toll Free: (866) 264-3995Fax: (414) 482-8001 www.ademilaw.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ademi-llp-investigates-claims-of-securities-fraud-against-zillow-group-inc-301415708.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of Class Action Lawsuit Against ON24, Inc. (ONTF)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased ON24, Inc. (ONTF) securities in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"), for violations of the Securities Act of 1933. On24 purports to be a leading, cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar experiences, virtual event experiences, and multimedia content experiences.
LAW
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or the "Company") (PLTK) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GFED Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - GFED

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) - Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Report to QCR Holdings, Inc. is fair to Guaranty shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Guaranty shareholders may elect to receive, subject to proration, (i) $30.50 in cash, (ii) 0.58775 shares of QCR common stock, or (iii) mixed consideration of $6.10 in cash and 0.4702 shares of QCR common stock for each share of Guaranty common stock they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation Of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ("LifeStance" or the "Company") (LFST) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws. In June 2021, LifeStance completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 32.8 million shares at $18 per share. On...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Zillow Group#Llp#Advertising#Zg#Zestimate#Zillow Offers#Ademi Llp Guri#Lrb 866 Rrb
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Metromile, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Metromile, Inc. ("Metromile" or the "Company") (MILE) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Lemonade, Inc. ("Lemonade") (LMND) - Get Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive Lemonade common shares at a ratio of 19:1, or one share of Lemonade for every nineteen shares of Metromile common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $500 million.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PLAYTIKA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Playtika Holding Corp. On Behalf Of Playtika Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or the "Company") (PLTK) on behalf of Playtika stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Playtika has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On or...
STOCKS
TheStreet

COREPOINT LODGING INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of CorePoint Lodging Inc. - CPLG

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) - Get CorePoint Lodging, Inc. Report to a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of CorePoint will receive $15.65 per share in cash (plus potentially an incremental cash consideration if CorePoint timely resolves previously disclosed tax proceedings with the Internal Revenue Service) for each share of CorePoint that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
TheStreet

CEI INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camber Energy, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber") (NYSE: CEI). The action charges Camber with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations about the company's business, operations and prospects. As a result of Camber's materially misleading statements, investors have suffered significant losses.
ECONOMY
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Zillow Group (Z, ZG) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) investors who have significant losses to submit your losses now. The investigation focuses on Zillow's and senior management's statements concerning the business prospects for the company's Zillow Offers business, which buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country and allows sellers control over their timeline.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or the "Company") (CEI) - Get Camber Energy, Inc. Report securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Camber investors have until December 28, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Zillow Group Jumped Almost 20% in October

Shares of real estate technology company Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)(NASDAQ:ZG) surged 19.3% in October according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That was a lonely jump in an otherwise downward trajectory, with the stock down 22% year to date, including a 19% drop so far in November. So what.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Zillow Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Zillow Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.14. Zillow Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
STOCKS
TheStreet

HYZN Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Hyzon Motors Inc. F/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (HYZN) (NASDAQ: HYZNW). Class Period: February 9, 2021...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

View, Inc. Provides Update On Audit Committee Independent Investigation And 2021 Revenue Guidance

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW, "View"), the leader in smart building technologies, today provided an update on its previously disclosed Audit Committee independent investigation, an update on 2021 revenue guidance and the Company's continuing business momentum. Audit Committee Substantially Completes its Independent InvestigationThe...
MILPITAS, CA
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Lightning EMotors, Inc. (ZEV)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming December 14, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") (ZEV) - Get LIGHTNING EMOTORS, INC Report securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021 inclusive (the "Class Period").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Robinhood Markets, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or "the Company") (HOOD) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - SBTX

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) : (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's December 3, 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (2) between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 4, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
65K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy