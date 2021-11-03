CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Outlook On The Decanter Global Market To 2030 - Spirit Tourism To Drive Market Growth

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decanter Market by Material, End User, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Decanters are containers that are used for aerating, storing, and serving alcohol. These containers are named after the process of decantation, which means separating the liquid in a bottle from the sediment that has collected in the bottom of the bottle. This process is essential for wine, as there is a lot of sediment left at the bottom of the wine bottle. Wine decanters are thin and elegantly shaped to aerate the wine that is poured into it. Spirit decanters have a broad, heavy, thick bottom, and have stopper to make the bottle airtight. Decanters are widely used in homes as well as bars, pubs, and restaurants to display the alcohol aesthetically and as a symbol of status. Decanters are generally made from glass or crystal, with crystal being a clearer type of glass. Plastic decanters are being used as a cost-effective and durable alternative to glass decanters, and are slowly gaining traction in the market.

Plastic decanters are more durable as compared to glass decanters. They are made of food safe plastic and are cost-effective as compared to most glass or crystal decanters available in the market. They are made to look similar to glass decanters to provide the same sense of grandeur and sophistication to make adoption easier for the users. Some plastic decanters come with attachments that aids in aeration of wine much easier, quickly, and effectively. Furthermore, plastic decanters are unable and light weight, which further adds advantages for its adoption. These qualities of plastic decanters are resulting in increased popularity among end users especially from the residential segment. Thus, myriad of advantages of plastic decanter to provide growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

According to the WHO Global status report on alcohol and health 2018, out of all alcohol-related deaths, around one-third were the result of injuries, such as self-harm, car accidents, and violence; around one-fifth were attributed to digestive disorders; another one-fifth were due to cardiovascular diseases; and the rest was caused by mental disorders, cancer, infectious diseases, and other health conditions. The report also estimates that around 46 million women and 237 million men suffer from alcohol-use disorders globally, with high number in developed regions, especially Europe and North America. Furthermore, growing health consciousness along with myriad of health-related diseases and easy availability of substitute products & non-alcoholic beverages challenge the market expansion of alcoholic beverages. Therefore, with the growing cases of deaths, accidents, and diseases, the consumption of alcohol may drop which might negatively impact the decanter market in the upcoming years

The global decanter market is segmented on the basis of material, end user, sales channel, and region. Based on material, the global market is bifurcated into glass and plastic. By end user, it is segmented into commercial and residential. Based on sales channel, it is studied across offline channels and online channels. The global decanter market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A competition landscape is a comparative analysis among various players operating in the decanter market. The analysis is based on product offerings, revenue, and latest developments The key players analyzed in the report are Bormioli Luigi S.p.A., Fiskars Group, Godinger, Lenox, Ngwenya Glass, Prestige Decanters, Riedel, Royal Selangor, Saver Glass, and Tossware. Other prominent players analyzed in the report are N R S Glass Suppliers, Ravenscroft Crystal, Quality Products of India (QPI), Sempli, Zwiesel, Waterford Crystal, and Tilted Earth Festival.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Market synopsis2.2. Key findings2.2.1. Top impacting factors2.2.2. Top investment pockets2.3. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Porter's five forces analysis3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers3.2.3. Threat of substitution3.2.4. Threat of new entrants3.2.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry3.3. Parent market overview3.4. Market dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Proliferation of on-premise consumption of alcohol to provide growth impetus3.4.1.2. Spirit tourism to drive market growth3.4.1.3. Premiumization of decanters to aid in market expansion3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Use of lead in making crystal glass decanters can prove detrimental for the market3.4.2.2. Negative health as well as social impact of alcohol challenging the market expansion3.4.3. Opportunities3.4.3.1. Sale of decanters via online channels to provide lucrative opportunities for the engaged stakeholders3.4.3.2. Plastic decanters to gain traction3.5. Industry life cycle assessment, by region3.6. Geographical concentration analysis of decanter producers3.7. Impact of COVID-193.7.1. Overview3.7.2. Impact on consumer goods sector3.7.3. Impact on decanters market3.8. Supply chain analysis3.9. Wine production across countries3.10. Wine consumption across countries CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL DECANTER MARKET, BY MATERIAL4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by material4.2. Glass4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Plastic4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL DECANTER MARKET, BY END USER5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user5.2. Commercial5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Residential5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL DECANTER MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by sales channel6.2. Offline channels6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Online channels6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: DECANTER MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE8.1. Overview8.2. Competitive dashboard8.3. Competitive heat map8.4. Product mapping8.5. Top winning strategies8.6. Key developments8.6.1. Acquisition8.6.2. Business expansion8.6.3. Partnership8.6.4. Product Launch8.7. Top player positioning CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. BORMIOLI LUIGI S. P. A.9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Product portfolio9.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. FISKARS GROUP9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Operating business segments9.2.5. Product portfolio9.2.6. R&D expenditure9.2.7. Business performance9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. GODINGER9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Product portfolio9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. LENOX CORPORATION9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Product portfolio9.5. NGWENYA GLASS9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Product portfolio9.6. PRESTIGEHAUS9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Product portfolio9.7. RIEDEL9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Product portfolio9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. ROYAL SELANGOR INTERNATIONAL9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Product portfolio9.9. SAVERGLASS9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Product portfolio9.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. TOSSWARE9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ondtlq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-decanter-global-market-to-2030---spirit-tourism-to-drive-market-growth-301415613.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

Innovation Encapsulated In Ecstasy To Drive The Medical Tourism Market

The global Medical Tourism Market is estimated to grow irresistibly in the forecast period. With the increasing involvement of consumers in decision-making, digital innovation is witnessing a greater demand. Also, the use of data analytics and interoperable data is asking for public-private collaborations concerning organic and inorganic development. This would, in turn, pave the way for more cordial relationships between the end-users and the manufacturers/key players. Accessibility and affordability of high-quality healthcare facilities, health insurance portability, support from local governments and tourism departments, and increasing advertising and marketing strategies related to medical tourism are key factors driving market growth. Furthermore, availability of state-of-the-art medical technologies at medical tourism destinations is also supplementing market expansion. Asian countries accounted for the largest market share due to their excellent healthcare facilities at relatively low cost of treatment, availability of inexpensive flights, and increase in marketing & online consumer information about the availability of medical services. Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32740 Considering consolidation activities in the healthcare tourism industry, collaborations have emerged as a winning strategy by key players. Leading players are strengthening their services through partnerships and reaching out to key as well as emerging markets.
HEALTH
chatsports.com

Nitrogen Oxide Market | Global Opportunity, Growth Analysis And Outlook Report upto 2027

The New research report titled Nitrogen Oxide Market, Global Industry Analysis and Forecast” gives a detailed analysis and future prospects of the market. The report highlights the major players including market size, share and strategic development. This report cover latest trends, technological advancements and growth opportunities. The entire nitrogen oxide...
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Plastic Extrusion Profile Production Line Market | Global Opportunity, Growth Analysis And Outlook Report upto 2027

The Global Plastic Extrusion Profile Production Line Market Report is a comprehensive and in-depth study on the size, share, growth, trends, demand and estimation with a focus on the latest development. The report provides key statistics on the market status with highlights on various important strategic such as mergers, acquisitions, partnership and other development.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Global Cytarabine and Daunorubicin Market Forecast 2021 to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Application And Segment with Growth Rate, Competitive Trends and Regional Outlook.

The Latest Cytarabine and Daunorubicin Market Research Report is a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global market published by DataIntelo. It provides detailed information about the market, including current trends, drivers and challenges. This report will help companies take a correct business decision and gain competitive advantage in the market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Alcohol And Health#Market Competition#Sales Channel#Researchandmarkets Com#Decanters
TheStreet

Insights On The Asset Performance Management Global Market To 2027 - Rising Need For Risk-based Maintenance Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Asset Performance Management Market (2021-2027) by Component, Organization Size, Deployment, Industry, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Asset Performance Management Market is estimated to be USD 3.8 Bn in 2021...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Implementation Of Reverse Stock Split In Preparation For Planned Uplisting To The Nasdaq Capital Market

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC-CELZ) Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on immunology, urology, neurology and orthopedics using adult stem cell treatments and interrelated regenerative technologies for the treatment of multiple indications, today announced its intention to effect a 1-for-500 reverse split of its common stock in preparation for a planned listing of the Company's securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). The reverse stock split will become effective at the open of business on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and the Company's common stock will begin trading on the OTC Markets system on a split-adjusted basis under the temporary ticker symbol "CELZD" at that time. The fifth character "D" will remain appended to the Company's symbol for 20 business days or until the Company is listed on Nasdaq, whichever comes first, at which point the Company's trading symbol will revert back to "CELZ." The new CUSIP number for the Company's common stock is 22529Y 309.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Sourcing Journal

Brands Can Lead on Home Bedding Sustainability with Eastman Naia™ Renew

How do you sleep at night? That’s a question from Eastman. The company has entered the growing home textiles market with Naia Renew cellulosic fiber and wanted to learn more to improve the quality of consumers’ sleep. But the question doesn’t just address the obvious comfort angle, where soft, breathable bedding yields better sleep. It also seeks to determine if consumers will “sleep better at night” knowing they purchased more sustainable bedding that is also healthy for the planet. To measure consumer attitudes and purchase behavior on home textiles and bedding, Eastman invested in a global consumer research study of 3,000 U.S., European...
LIFESTYLE
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

McDonald's brand recognition and franchise business model power its steady dividend growth. Visa's leadership in payment processing and its low payout ratio bode well for its dividend. Medtronic's ramped-up R&D should help it to maintain its status as a leader in medical devices. The biggest appeal of dividend investing is...
STOCKS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
mining.com

Investors pushed mining giants to quit coal. Now it’s backfiring

It was supposed to be a big win for climate activists: another of the world’s most powerful mining companies had caved to investor demands that it stop digging up coal. Instead, Anglo American Plc’s strategy reversal has become a case study for unintended consequences. Its exit has transformed mines that were scheduled for eventual closure into the engine room for a growth-hungry coal business.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares since taking over as CEO. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks are ripe for the picking. When investing on Wall Street, patience pays off. Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time...
STOCKS
TheStreet

AnPac Bio Commences Proposed Public Offering Of American Depositary Shares

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC, the "Company"), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focusing on early cancer screening and detection, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

UPDATE - AnPac Bio Commences Proposed Public Offering Of American Depositary Shares

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC, the "Company"), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focusing on early cancer screening and detection, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
65K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy