CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

REMINDER on Player/Parent Meeting Tonight!

By Admin
gopiratespwhs.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boys basketball coaches are hosting the annual pre-season...

gopiratespwhs.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Romesentinel.com

UC opens men’s hockey season tonight with pair of local players

UTICA — The Utica College men’s hockey team is back for a full season after the last one ended with a regular season title but a heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Elmira in triple overtime in a playoff game at home. The team has two local players this season, Roman Jaxon...
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Player Parent Meeting
Franklin News Post

Parents meeting is set for Tuesday at FCHS

A winter sports parents meeting at Franklin County is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2. This meetings begins at 6 p.m. at Elton Bonner Auditorium, which is in the Harold W. Ramsey building. FCHS competes in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls indoor track and field boys and girls swimming...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
blackfordathletics.com

JH Boys Basketball Parent Meeting is Thursday

The parent meeting for JH boys basketball will take part at the beginning of their practice on Thursday, November 11th at 5pm in the Sutton Center. All parents are encouraged to attend this information meeting. Please enter through Door 17.
BASKETBALL
lorainathletics.org

LHS Winter Sports Parent Meeting November 17

The LCS Athletic Department would like to invite you to the Lorain High Winter Sports Parent Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7pm in the cafeteria at Lorain High School. The entrance to the cafeteria is located on the west side of the building where it reads “Lorain Athletics Center”. The purpose of this meeting is to give parents the opportunity to meet with your child’s coach and to provide them with valuable information related to the Lorain City Schools Athletic Program.
LORAIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
gopiratespwhs.com

Girls Varsity Swimming Port vs. West Bend East/West 48-137

Meet Highlights: For our meet against West Bend, we had the girl swim events they don’t normally swim. Some of the girls chose their events; others left it up to the coaches. Most of the girls tried a stroke or distance they haven’t done before. We emphasized effort over outcome and had them focus on doing their best. They did a great job trying something out of their comfort zone! Top scorers were Junior Abbey Lotz (7 points), Junior Josie Tetzlaff (5 points), Junior Audyn Setzer (4 points) and Sophomore Grace Linstroth (4 points). Top finishes were two 2nd places by Lotz in the 100 Fly and Tetzlaff in the 400 meters Free. Highest scoring events were the 50 Free and 100 Fly with 6 points each. Congratulations to Swimmers of the Meet, Stephanie Schlessinger and Amanda Nolasco!
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy