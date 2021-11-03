REMINDER on Player/Parent Meeting Tonight!

Meet Highlights: For our meet against West Bend, we had the girl swim events they don’t normally swim. Some of the girls chose their events; others left it up to the coaches. Most of the girls tried a stroke or distance they haven’t done before. We emphasized effort over outcome and had them focus on doing their best. They did a great job trying something out of their comfort zone! Top scorers were Junior Abbey Lotz (7 points), Junior Josie Tetzlaff (5 points), Junior Audyn Setzer (4 points) and Sophomore Grace Linstroth (4 points). Top finishes were two 2nd places by Lotz in the 100 Fly and Tetzlaff in the 400 meters Free. Highest scoring events were the 50 Free and 100 Fly with 6 points each. Congratulations to Swimmers of the Meet, Stephanie Schlessinger and Amanda Nolasco!

