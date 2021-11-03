CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asus' new Vivobook 13 Slate is an OLED laptop you can actually afford

By Alejandro Medellin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnounced today at Asus’ Wow the World event, the Vivobook 13 Slate brings OLED to a 2-in-1 tablet/laptop for a very affordable price: $600. Take that Surface Pro 8. You don’t see many OLED laptops at that price point. If you go look on Best Buy, the only other option is...

xda-developers

The best laptops you can buy at Walmart this holiday

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and for many of us, that means it’s time to buy gifts. Whether it’s for yourself or as a gift to a loved one, buying a fancy new laptop is something many will do, and we’re here to help. We’ve already rounded up some of the best laptops you can buy in general, and you can also narrow it down to the best 15-inch laptops if that’s your preferred size. But many of us are limited to or prefer buying at a specific retailer, and not every model is going to be available everywhere. If you’re interested in finding the best laptops at Walmart, this article is for you.
ELECTRONICS
EW.com

The 30 best early Walmart Black Friday deals you can already shop — including TVs, headphones, and laptops

Holiday shopping is tons of fun, and finding the perfect gift for someone can feel totally satisfying. But the experience can also be stressful, and with this year's predicted supply-chain issues and shipping delays, habitual last-minute shoppers may find themselves extra worried about successfully completing their holiday shopping lists. But don't fear — many retailers are offering plenty of great deals ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so you won't have to wait until the end of November to save on gifts (and treats for yourself). Whether you're looking to upgrade your home theater, pick up a new video game, find a pair of headphones, or anything else within the realm of entertainment, Walmart has you covered.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday laptop deals 2021: Best early offers on Asus, LG and Huawei

With just two weeks left until kick-off, retailers are preparing for the biggest sales event on the commercial calendar. This year’s Black Friday falls on 26 November and will see prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. We’re already seeing some great early deals roll in from Very, AO and Currys, and this week Amazon joined the mix, with all of them offering huge early discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.Here, we’re focusing on the best Black Friday 2021 laptop deals in the UK. For more tech offers you can browse our...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED: Vibrant display, weak long-term performance

Asus has introduced more color. Many Zenbooks and Vivobooks use colorful OLED displays now and will continue to do so in the future. We recently had a pre-production model of the Asus Zenbook 14X under review. We didn't give the 14-incher a rating due to its lack of a webcam, poor battery life, and some performance issues; we'll do that later with a regular store model.
TECHNOLOGY
chromeunboxed.com

A new ASUS Chromebook CX9 just appeared and it’s the device you’ve been looking for

Two weeks ago, the Chromebook that I have been most excited about finally made a permanent debut on ASUS’ website, and even now, you can purchase the ultra-premium ASUS Chromebook CX9 in two flavors. Either of those devices will give you the same premium experience with a solid aluminum build, great keyboard, bright screen, and all the extras like a fingerprint sensor. For most users, the base model Core i3 version of the CX9 will offer up more than enough horsepower to handle even heavy loads. For those wanting to manage beefy Linux applications or are looking forward to Steam gaming on Chrome OS, the Core i7 version is a better choice because you get twice the RAM at 16GB and the Core i7 features the significantly more powerful G7 integrated graphics which you won’t find on the Core i3.
COMPUTERS
inputmag.com

Logitech’s new mechanical keyboard puts emojis at your fingertips

Logitech has been in the peripherals game for a hot minute, and while it has diversified in recent years to offer more gaming-focused keyboards and mice, it’s now jumping into lifestyle products that blend dreamy, saccharine aesthetics with practical tech for productivity. The just-announced Pop Keys keyboard is at the tip of that spear.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Asus Chromebok Flip CX3400 hybrid convertible laptop tablet

Asus has introduced their new Chromebok Flip CX3400 convertible tablet laptop powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors supported by. 16 GB of memory and a 512 GB PCIe M.2 SSD if your budget will stretch. The fanless design allows you to work without any distracting noises from the chassis and the 14-inch Full HD panel also offers wide viewing angles and exceptional color reproduction says Asus.
COMPUTERS
itechpost.com

Black Friday Laptop Deals 2021: 6 Laptops You Can Get for $200+ Discounts

Can decide what to buy among all the Black Friday deals? Well, major retailers are offering big laptop sales for mid-range and gaming setups. If you're a little late with the news, Black Friday sales 2021 started early. Pre-sales were already available in October. However, much more exciting deals are being revealed.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate is a Surface competitor with a killer OLED screen

Asus has been releasing a slew of devices with OLED screens recently, such as the excellent Vivobook Pro 16X. The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED continues that trend and focuses on entertainment and productivity. In fact, Asus says there’s no need to carry multiple devices. The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED...
TECHNOLOGY
PCWorld

The best Thunderbolt docks you can buy for your laptop PC

With Thunderbolt ports becoming more common in laptops, a Thunderbolt dock can be a critical accessory. Think of the Thunderbolt dock as a more powerful, high-speed alternative to a USB-C hub, adding I/O expansion to your laptop in the form of extra ports for mice, keyboards, external drives, SD cards, and, most importantly, displays. It can even charge your laptop and smartphone!
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Asus preps affordable 13-inch laptop with detachable OLED screen

Asus has announced an upcoming laptop with a detachable 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen. OLED-equipped laptops are not unheard of, but the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED stands out due to its form factor and price. The two-in-one comes with a stand that allows you to prop the device up at an...
COMPUTERS
inputmag.com

Razer's Zephyr mask promises total protection. Does it deliver?

The most-talked about product at CES this year wasn’t a TV or a laptop or a phone. It was Razer’s Zephyr mask (née Project Hazel), which the gaming brand touted as the “world’s smartest face mask” — complete with RGBs, Bluetooth, and a voice amplifier.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Apple's Touch Bar is good, actually

The new 2021 Macbook Pros don’t have a Touch Bar. Amid news of the M1 Pro, M1 Max, and the return of glorious ports (HDMI! MagSafe! SD card!) Apple killed its last new (if misguided) vision for the future of laptop computing, a much-maligned, multi-touch strip at the top of the keyboard. The closest the company has gotten to adding a touchscreen to a Mac.
COMPUTERS
laptopschamp.com

Acer vs ASUS: Which Laptop Brand Is Better For You?

Acer vs ASUS: There are a number of decent laptops available in the market today. However, Windows users will agree that not many laptops match the standard of Acer and ASUS when it comes to power and performance. Both brands are considered among the best and have quite a few decent options available across different price points.
COMPUTERS
TrustedReviews

Snatch up an Asus VivoBook on the cheap this Black Friday

The Asus VivoBook laptop with an OLED screen has just seen a £60 discount. While we have seen bigger discounts in the run-up to Black Friday, the Asus VivoBook looks like a particularly good deal thanks to its OLED screen, which is usually only found on far more expensive laptops.
ELECTRONICS

