Vaccines for kids 5-11 now available at health department

Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for children aged 5 to 11, some 19 million parents of one-, two-, three-, and four-year-olds are asking: What about us? If you were to read headlines about the vaccines for the kids being here, you’d think that children under the age of 5 don’t matter very much. Not so! The smaller they come, the more cautious the vaccinologist. Bill Muller, MD, PhD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine who is working on a children’s COVID vaccine trial, says, “The studies are being appropriately cautious about extending the age to younger and younger ages… I want to reassure parents that these studies are really done very carefully.” In other words, parents of younger children should know that their time is coming, and your patience is nothing short of heroic. Here’s what to look forward to.

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO