Livingston County, MI

Vaccines for kids 5-11 now available at health department

By The Livingston Post
thelivingstonpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the recent FDA authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for children, the Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) is now scheduling free vaccinations for children ages 5-11. The COVID-19 vaccine is widely available locally, and parents...

