CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

WATCH: ‘Crazy intense’ car explosion shakes North Carolina restaurant, sends 2 to hospital

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rasheeda Kabba
CBS 17
CBS 17
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488XAD_0clowEzA00

LEXINGTON, N.C. ( WGHP ) – Two people were sent to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns after a car went up in flames and exploded in North Carolina.

The explosion occurred outside of Speedy’s Barbecue in Lexington on Monday evening, where witnesses say it shook the whole building.

“I’ve never been hit with anything that hard before,” said Joel “Jay” Johnson, the manager at Speedy’s. “I almost relate it to falling off a third or fourth story [of a] building and landing on my chest.”

3 NC women busted in single-day $1,600+ heist from Walmart and Target, police say

Several bystanders began filming after the car first caught fire. In one of the videos obtained by WGHP, Johnson can be seen in the left corner dressed in red. At the time, he was on the phone with 911.

“[The 911 operator] said that they had just got a call about a fire. And as soon as he said that, just this crazy-intense explosion happened, and we all basically turned and ran,” Johnson explained.

“We ended up losing … power to most of our building,” Johnson added. “The store next door lost every bit of their power. Melted the power lines above it. They had to replace it.”

“The whole restaurant shook from it,” said Lucas Bivens, another employee of Speedy’s.

The owner of the vehicle, who wants to remain anonymous, told WGHP he had a propane tank in the bed of his truck, and had pulled over once he noticed the cap had come off. The tank was also leaking, he said.

Moments after he and his passenger exited the vehicle, the truck went up in flames and later exploded.

The driver and his passenger were transported to the hospital with second-and third-degree burns to the face, neck and arms. Their family members are just thankful they’re still alive.

“I’m glad he’s OK,” the driver’s son told WGHP. “I just had talked to him, and had just seen him. I passed him on my way to work. It was really eye-opening to me to be appreciative of that because that easily could’ve easily been the last time I got to speak to him.”

Both victims have been released from the hospital.

The Lexington fire chief said the fire took 15 minutes to put out. In addition to the damage to nearby buildings, the explosion also damaged three vehicles in the lot.

Fire officials said no foul play is expected. An investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Lexington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, NC
Lexington, NC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Power Lines#Accident#Wghp#Speedy#Target
CBS 17

Durham man found dead after his body washes ashore at Outer Banks

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man who was vacationing at the Outer Banks was found dead Monday, officials said. The body of Gregory L. Miller, 65, was found Monday morning at Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to a news release from the U.S. Park Service. Miller’s body washed up at the north end of […]
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS 17

Worst times to travel by road, air for Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thanksgiving travel will rebound this year according to AAA’s forecast. The Auto Club Group predicted 53.4 million people will travel in one form or another. 2020 saw a slowdown as a result of the pandemic with 47.1 million people traveling. While AAA expected this year’s numbers to increase, it still believed […]
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

1 brother dead, 1 facing murder charge in NC shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A shooting involving two brothers on Saturday ended with one dead and one facing first-degree murder and other charges, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a social media post. Deputies responded at 10:36 p.m. to a person shot on Birdsong Drive-in Parkton. That is where deputies found Isaac McNair, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

791
Followers
156
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy