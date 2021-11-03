CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators call on CBP to stop detaining pregnant women

By Alisa Reznick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of senators is calling on Customs and Border Protection to stop detaining people who are pregnant. The request comes a few months after Immigration and Customs Enforcement enacted a similar...

BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Directs Steps to Safeguard the Rights of and Ensure Access to Justice for Veterans & Servicemembers

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Directs Steps to Safeguard the Rights of and Ensure Access to Justice for Veterans & Servicemembers. Civil Rights Division and Office for Access to Justice to Lead Efforts. U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today issued a memorandum reaffirming the Justice Department’s commitment to guarding...
Newsweek

'We Are On the Way to a Right-wing Coup,' the CIA Director Privately Warned

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. It was the president's first public appearance since the election—apart from his golf outings. On Veterans Day, November 11, Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. It was a somber occasion amid a steady rain, shadowed by the president's refusal to concede the election and by his firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper so close to a transition.
MSNBC

Trump won a round in records fight. The Jan. 6 committee will win the war.

An appeals court concluded Thursday that former President Donald Trump can prevent the National Archives from turning over certain White House records to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. For now. And that is what is key. The House select committee should and will obtain...
