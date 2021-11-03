CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Civil” Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Discussing Custody Amid “Tense” Family Dispute

wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Although they’re in the midst of a sour...

wvli927.com

Reality Tea

Bella Hadid And Anwar Hadid Unfollow Zayn Malik After Alleged Physical Altercation With Yolanda Hadid; Bella Posts Messages Seemingly Aimed At Zayn About Self-Growth

It’s been a few years since we’ve been privy to the ins and outs of daily life over at Yolanda Hadid’s lemon-powered castle. The mom of supermodels has left her days on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behind long ago, but never to be forgotten. As far as drama, though, that’s never too far away. […] The post Bella Hadid And Anwar Hadid Unfollow Zayn Malik After Alleged Physical Altercation With Yolanda Hadid; Bella Posts Messages Seemingly Aimed At Zayn About Self-Growth appeared first on Reality Tea.
wonderwall.com

The scathing post Bella Hadid fans think is aimed at sister Gigi's ex Zayn Malik, more news

Bella Hadid posts 'work on yourself' amid Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid split drama. On Oct. 28, amid reports of an altercation between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, and news Gigi and Zayn have split, Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, posted a relationship quote on her Instagram Stories. "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself," the quote read, according to Us Weekly. Bella later deleted the post, but the Daily Mail reports she and her brother, Anwar Hadid, have both unfollowed Zayn on social media. Zayn's sister seemingly referenced the family drama as well, when she shared a post that read, "Karma comes after everyone eventually." The apparent social media reactions came on the heels of TMZ's claim Zayn "struck" Yolanda during an argument. Zayn has since denied the allegations and asked fans to give the family some privacy for "healing" purposes. A rep for Gigi told People in a statement, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai," the daughter she shares with Zayn, and "asks for privacy during this time." On Oct. 29, NBC News cited court documents showing Zayn pleaded no contest to "harassing" Gigi and Yolanda during the altercation at the former couple's home in Pennsylvania on Sept. 29. The outlet reports Zayn was fined and placed on 360 days of probation. He'll also need to take an anger management course, be screened for a domestic violence supervision program and refrain from contacting Yolanda and a man who was involved in the argument, who's believed to be a bodyguard.
In Style

Gigi Hadid Responded to the Alleged Dispute Between Zayn Malik and Her Mom Yolanda

After news broke of Zayn Malik getting into a physical altercation with his mother-in-law, Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid released a statement to E! News, saying that she is focused on what's best for her daughter, Khai. Earlier today, TMZ reported that Malik allegedly struck Yolanda and he was quick to post a statement denying that anything happened.
Us Weekly

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Split Amid Reports of Alleged Yolanda Hadid Incident: ‘It Just Wasn’t Working’

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have split amid Yolanda Hadid’s claims about an alleged altercation with the musician, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. “Zayn and Gigi have silently separated,” a source exclusively tells Us of the pair, who share 13-month-old daughter Khai. “They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working.”
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid’s Family Is ‘Relieved’ She & Zayn Malik Split: They Weren’t His ‘Biggest Fans’

Sources tell HollywoodLife exclusively that Gigi Hadid’s family is ‘supportive’ following her split from Zayn Malik. Get more details here. Gigi Hadid’s family is “relieved” that she and Zayn Malik have split, sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The model, 26, and musician, 28, reportedly called it quits at the end of October after an argument that involved Gigi’s mother, Yolanda. Following the breakup, the Hadid family, including siblings Bella, 25, and Anwar, 22, have been “supportive” of their sister and “protective” of baby Khai, 1, whom Gigi welcomed with Zayn in September 2020.
asapland.com

Are The Rumors Of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Marrying True? Find Out Here!!

Well, it is sure that you must have heard by now that the One Direction singer Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting a baby. Yes, it is possible that after the couple gets the news of pregnancy, they might have given a thought about the future of their relationship. The social media platforms are currently swirling the rumors for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik to marry one another. But fans and followers are really curious to know whether the rumors happen to be true or not.
Popculture

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break up After 2 Years Together Amid Alleged Incident With Her Mother

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik broke up after two years together. The news comes hours after TMZ reported Hadid's mother, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, was considering filing a police report after Malik allegedly struck her. Malik responded to the report by denying he hit the grandmother of his 1-year-old daughter with Hadid, but he wrote about an incident in which he had an argument with a "family member" of Hadid's in another statement.
Harper's Bazaar

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Have Broken Up

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have called it quits. According to People, the longtime (on and off) couple have decided to end their relationship. The news of the pair's breakup comes after the supermodel's mother, Yolanda Hadid, alleged that she and Malik had a physical altercation, an accusation that Malik swiftly denied on social media earlier today. Hadid and Malik share a one-year-old daughter together, Khai, whom they welcomed last fall.
newsitem.com

Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Musician Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed his girlfriend — supermodel Gigi Hadid — and her reality TV star mother during a violent Sept. 29 argument at the family's home outside Philadelphia. The former One Direction singer was accused of grabbing...
Hello Magazine

Zayn Malik charged with harassment of Gigi Hadid and allegedly 'striking' Yolanda Hadid

Zayn Malik has been charged with four criminal offenses of harassment after allegations he verbally attacked Gigi Hadid and "struck" her mother Yolanda. The former One Direction singer pled no contest and has been fined and placed on 90 days probation for each count, totaling 360 days. Court documents seen by TMZ reveal he must complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program. He must have no contact with Yolanda or the security guard who was in the home at the time.
HuffingtonPost

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Split Amid Allegation He Struck Hadid's Mom

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m. ― Zayn Malik pleaded no contest to harassment charges and was sentenced to nearly a year’s probation for shoving Gigi Hadid’s mother against a dresser and cursing at her in a Sept. 29 argument, The Associated Press reported Friday. Model Gigi Hadid and pop star Zayn Malik,...
Glamour

The Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, and Yolanda Hadid Situation, Explained

If you’ve been on the internet over the past few days, then you know something is happening between Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda. Here’s a breakdown of what’s reportedly going on. On Thursday, October 28, TMZ published a report that Yolanda claims Zayn “struck” her. Sources told...
Cosmopolitan

Is this the real reason Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly gone their separate ways after six years together on-and-off, and 13 months after welcoming their baby daughter Khai back in 2020. While there have been various claims surrounding a dispute between Zayn and Gigi's mum Yolanda Hadid, the alleged reason for the split has come to light following reports from sources.
chatsports.com

Jake Paul Savagely Roasts Gigi Hadid ... Over Zayn Malik Drama

Jake Paul's proving revenge really is a dish best served cold ... 'cause after almost 2 years, he's finally responding to Gigi Hadid, brutally clapping back over the drama surrounding Zayn Malik and her family. "Your 'rEsPeCtFuL KiNg' punched your mom in the face," Paul Tweeted on Friday. Let's explain.
