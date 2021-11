The Highway 81 road construction project in downtown Darlington is nearing completion. Final asphalt paving operations will be occurring and anticipated completion will be around 6:00PM. Delays are expected, especially during the school rush hours in the morning and afternoon. Plan to use alternate routes if at all possible. Side street access along the east side of Main Street will be limited. At least 1 side street will remain open at all times, but which one is open will change throughout the day. Both sides of River Street and County Highway F will be closed when paving the intersection. Highway 23 traffic will be flagged to one lane through the intersection and across the bridge until the asphalt is cool enough to be driven on.

DARLINGTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO