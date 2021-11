A 48-year-old man in Louisiana was found guilty in federal court on Tuesday of trying to hire a hit man to kill his ex-wife — while he was in jail on pending state charges. After a two-day trial, Steven Marcus Kelley was convicted on charges of using a facility of interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire, prosecutors in the Western District of Louisiana said Wednesday in a news release. Kelley faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing.

