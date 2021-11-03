CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing

Australia’s Indigenous housing won’t cope with climate change, research finds

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNalE_0clotVqu00
Part of an Aboriginal town camp on the outskirts of Alice Springs. A study of regional and remote Aboriginal housing has found it is unable to withstand climate change and will be unsuitable for future living.

Regional and remote Aboriginal housing is not able to withstand climate change and will be unsuitable for future living, forcing people to consider migrating away from their traditional lands if nothing is done, research says.

Even the best-kept housing will not be enough to protect people from the worst impacts of climate change, according to the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI).

But the researchers also warned that even if existing housing is improved to deal with the heat, widespread over-crowding in Aboriginal communities would cancel out the benefits.

“Our message in a nutshell is: addressing climate change in Indigenous housing and health policy is imperative,” Prof Tess Lea from the University of Sydney said. “More housing is needed, and new design approaches are urgently required.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwWUP_0clotVqu00
Cop26 activists demand Biden declare climate emergency at protest held by Indigenous leaders – video

Researchers ran 366 simulations of Indigenous housing models in three different climate zones. They found that in terms of thermal performance, none are fit for purpose under current conditions “let alone under the most optimistic of climate change scenarios, which is a 1.5 degree [rise in temperature],” Lea said.

“People will find different ways to survive the heat but it will be quite difficult in the long term, if you’ve still got the same level of chronic disease in regional Australia as there is now.

“People with diabetes don’t do well in high heat, even now.

“How long can people stay on country and have chronic disease and be in housing as is, comfortably? Our research is suggesting we don’t think it is sustainable.

“People will probably start migrating … if nothing else changes, then it will be quite difficult to remain in communities with the existing infrastructure.”

The AHURI report is scathing of the current state of remote and regional Aboriginal housing. It said there seems to be an “unstated assumption” among governments that it is ‘“sustainable” to “undersupply substandard housing, serviced by inconsistent repairs and maintenance”.

The report said a national policy on climate change and Indigenous housing should be developed, and be part of state and federal housing and infrastructure agreements, with a focus on climate preparedness in new builds, refurbishments and retrofit programs.

It is not enough for policymakers to rely on Aboriginal people’s demonstrated resilience to hardship, the report said.

“Alongside Indigenous people’s capacities to endure rapid and unsettling social, political and economic change, Indigenous histories feature resilience and self-reliance in adjusting to extreme or adverse weather events. However, resilience is not a rationale for the provision of substandard housing.”

Overcrowding made thermal control worse, regardless of the design, Lea said. The research team modelled scenarios that included five, seven and 16 people in a three bedroom house – a not uncommon situation in remote Australia.

“We took 16 [people in a house] as our upper limit. Anything above that is just insane. So that’s our worst case, 16. And everything falls apart, no matter what you’re doing.”

Failure to provide sustainable housing “risks defaulting to migration as the de facto policy,” Lea said.

Planned maintenance, rather than responding to emergency repairs, helped houses withstand heat and the pressure of being a home to multiple generation, she said.

Maintenance costs are three times greater for remote housing than in capital cities, “so developing strategies to reduce these costs is a key goal,” Lea said.

Building a house in remote Australia that can be cooled sustainably, uses fit-for-purpose building materials and appliances and is maintained to an appropriate schedule is much more economically efficient, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSuq5_0clotVqu00

“[Governments and policymakers] are paying more attention to things like insulation, awnings and shading,” she said. “Air conditioning program are being introduced, where old evaporative coolers are being replaced and split system aircons are being put in. Where possible, solar panels are being put in. That’s good for now, but does it also kick the can down the road?”

Housing providers need to be better funded to meet these operating and maintenance costs, the researchers said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Morning mail: true cost of NBN revealed, Cop26 pledges will cause 2.4C increase, dud meals

Good morning. Cop26 is in its second week but, despite optimistic talk, new analysis of pledges paint a far more grim picture of our future. The NBN has ended up costing almost as much as the estimated cost of a full-fibre plan. The technology in the Coalition’s cut-down version cost up to three times more than forecast and was closer to the initial estimated cost of a revised version of Labor’s full-fibre plan, according to figures the government has sought to keep secret for almost a decade. Redacted figures, obtained by Guardian Australia, show NBN Co estimated the cost of using the hybrid fibre-coaxial was between $800 and $850 a premises and fibre-to-the-node was $600 to $650 a premises. In reality, as NBN Co encountered upgrade issues with both types of technology, pushing the average costs to $2,752 and $2,330 respectively.
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Why happiness is becoming more expensive and out of reach for many Australians

One of the most well-known findings in the economic study of happiness is that, on average, happiness increases with income, but at a certain point diminishing returns set in. In other words, money can only buy a fixed level of happiness, after which extra income and wealth doesn’t make much difference. Presumably after this point, happiness depends on other things, such as health, leisure time, quality of friendships and close family. Our new study, published in October, found the income level required to be happy in Australia has been increasing and moving out of reach of most Australians. The happiness of increasing numbers...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Air Conditioning#Indigenous#Ahuri#Aboriginal#The University Of Sydney
CNBC

Australia commits to net zero by 2050 target, but won't legislate goal

Australia will target net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, but it will not legislate the goal and instead rely on consumers and companies driving emission reductions. The adoption of the target will ease international criticism of Australia which had earlier refused to join...
AGRICULTURE
newsy.com

Australia Won't Be Able To Reach Methane Gas Goal

Australia says it won't be able to cut its methane gases by 30% by the end of the decade. The announcement came just days before Prime Minister Scott Morrison heads to the climate summit. The U.S. and the European Union have pledged to cut back their methane by 30%. Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Australia's net-zero plan fails to tackle our biggest contribution to climate change: Fossil fuel exports

The Morrison government's eleventh hour commitment to net zero by 2050 is a monumental failure. Critics rightly point out the government's plan involves no increase to Australia's 2030 climate target, no new funding or policies and few concrete details of how reductions will be achieved—except a heavy reliance on technological solutions not yet invented.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Australia
Phys.org

From the Amazon, Indigenous Peoples offer new compass to navigate climate change

Universities in western Canada began another school year under the cloud of two imminent threats: wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic. These are not just local issues, but global issues, not only because they are happening all over the world, but also because some of their root causes—including ecological destruction and dispossession of marginalized, especially Indigenous, peoples—are not concerned with borders.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Tourists WILL be coming back to Australia before the end of the year and they won't have to quarantine, PM confirms - but there's a catch

Tourists will be able to enter Australia without quarantine by the end of the year - but they must be double vaccinated, Scott Morrison has announced. Australia's international border has been closed since March 2020 to reduce the spread of coronavirus and the country has been alone among democratic nations in banning its own citizens from leaving.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Impacts of climate change to African indigenous communities and examples of adaptation responses

Climate change negatively impacts the livelihoods of indigenous communities across the world, including those located on the African continent. This Comment reports on how five African indigenous communities have been impacted by climate change and the adopted adaptation mechanisms. Local knowledge use for climate-change adaptation by African indigenous communities. Globally,...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Scott Morrison is hiding behind future technologies, when we should just deploy what already exists

At the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow last week, more than 40 countries pledged to phase out coal-fired power. Some were big coal-using countries such as Poland, Canada and Vietnam – however Australia was not among them. Australia was similarly absent for a methane reduction pledge. Achieving the Paris Agreement — limiting global warming to well below 2℃ and preferably 1.5℃ — requires the rapid phase out of coal, oil and fossil gas. Failure to do so will spell the end of the Great Barrier Reef and make a large swathe of Australia virtually unlivable. Yet the Morrison government’s technology-driven net-zero...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Australian companies are facing more climate-focused ESG resolutions than ever before, and they are paying quiet dividends

In 2020, for the first time in Australia, more than half the shareholders of a public company voted in support of a climate change resolution put forward by shareholders in the face of opposition from the company’s board of directors. The resolution, advanced at Woodside Petroleum’s annual general meeting, called for the company to establish hard targets to bring its own emissions and the emissions caused by the use of its products globally in line with the Paris Agreement to keep global warming below two degrees. A similar resolution followed at this year’s AGL annual general meeting, gaining the support of...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

How can Australia get cracking on emissions? The know-how we need is in our universities

Australia has been slow to join the global shift towards decarbonisation and lower emissions. Now, ready or not, the world is on the verge of a climate action crescendo. Australia can choose what to do next: act meaningfully and with determination; dither and have its hand forced; or, at worst, face punishing measures such as tariffs. Despite our lumbering start, we are in a fortunate position. We do not need to start from scratch to green our economy and participate wholly in the decarbonisation revolution. While Australia debates “where to from here” as world leaders come together for COP26 in Glasgow,...
MANUFACTURING
TheConversationAU

Australia needs better working conditions, not shaming, for Pacific Islander farm workers

I met Elisabeth the day she learned she was being sent back to Vanuatu. She had arrived in Shepparton, in north-central Victoria, two months earlier. She was meant to stay for six months, working in a packing shed as part of the Seasonal Worker Programme, which provides temporary visas to workers from nine Pacific Island countries and Timor-Leste (East Timor). But her employer had decided she wasn’t productive enough. So Elisabeth’s contract had been cancelled. She had hoped to save a few thousand dollars from her time in Australia, enough to buy a small plot of land on which to build...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Scott Morrison could restore Australia’s climate reputation as a lifter rather than a leaner with five steps

Supporters of fossil fuels in Australia’s media and political classes have been gleefully echoing Greta Thunberg’s claims that the Glasgow climate summit has been a failure. Yet both European and American politicians have been busily working on other plans to discipline climate change bludgers. These involve measures such as taxing carbon intensive goods imported from countries without equivalent emission control policies, and also choking off finance to high-polluting industries.
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Why the Australian government must listen to Torres Strait leaders on climate change

Last month, First Nations leaders Pabai Pabai and Paul Kabai filed a landmark class action against the Australian government to protect communities in the Torres Strait from climate change. In the Torres Strait, First Nations communities are facing an existential threat as the planet warms. Rising seas are already inundating infrastructure and cultural sites, and some islands may be uninhabitable by the end of the century causing devastating harm to Torres Strait Islander Peoples and Ailan Kastom culture. Mr. Pabai and Mr. Kabai have seen the impacts first hand. They have filed their class action to protect over 65,000 years of connection...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy