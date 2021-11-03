CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

West Virginia Comes in at No. 23 in the WBCA Preseason Poll

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fxhnn_0clot67E00

The West Virginia University Mountaineer women's basketball program begins the 2021-22 season ranked No. 23 inside the USA TODAY/Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Preseason Poll. West Virginia also was recently voted 19th in the Preseason AP Poll.

The Mountaineers finished last season with a 22-7 overall record, including reaching the Big 12 Conference championship and a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA tournament.

West Virginia returns four of its five starters, featuring Esmery Martinez and Kirsten "KK" Deans. Martinez, who was voted on the All-Big 12 Preseason team, averaged a double double 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game last season, while Deans is the team's returning leading scorer, averaging 13.7 PPG.

West Virginia was voted fourth in the Preseason Big 12 Conference standings. In addition to Martinez's selection to the All-Big 12 Preseason team, Deans and Kari Niblack were voted All-Big 12 honorable mention.

The Mountaineers recently won their exhibition over WVU Tech 113-33. Jasmine Carson came off the bench and led all scorers with 25 points on 9-13 shooting from the field, including 7-11 from three-point range.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 1

Related
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Manhattan Mercury

'Completely a cheap shot': K-State frustrated by late hit — for 2nd straight week — on QB Skylar Thompson

LAWRENCE — Skylar Thompson's teammates always have his back. They are just growing increasingly exasperated having to defend his honor because of controversial hits. For the second time in as many weeks, an opponent was penalized Saturday for unnecessary roughness after taking Thompson to the ground with the sixth-year senior signal-caller already out of bounds.
LAWRENCE, KS
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Bob Stoops reveals his College Football Playoff top four

If former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops were on the College Football Playoff committee, the top four teams would look a bit different. The College Football Playoff released its first installment of rankings on Tuesday, which featured a variety of surprises in the top 25. The top four, in order, were Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon, but Stoops would drum up a much-different top four, as he did on his YouTube show on Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

3 Programs Named Good Options For Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is too talented to be sitting on the bench. The general consensus is it’s only a matter of time before he enters the transfer portal. Rattler lost his starting gig to Caleb Williams earlier this month and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get it back. A player of Rattler’s caliber doesn’t belong on the bench. After all, he came into the season as one of the Heisman favorites and a projected top-five NFL Draft pick.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#Ncaa Tournament#Big 12 Conference#Wbca#The Usa#The All Big 12 Preseason#Mountaineers#Wvu Tech#Facebook#Twitter Si Wvu
The Spun

Look: Major Fight In Stands At College Football Game

Fights among fans in the stands at sporting events have always – unfortunately – been part of the game. However, what used to be a rarity seems to be becoming a common occurrence. On Saturday night, fans attending a game between Boise State and Fresno State were treated to much more than a game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Southwest Times Record

Sam Pittman knew Mississippi State would miss game-tying field goal — and the reason is obvious

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the immediate aftermath of Mississippi State football’s 31-28 loss Saturday, Arkansas kicker Cam Little ran onto the field. He didn’t run toward his teammates, the ones who were spilling onto the field in euphoria after kicker Nolan McCord’s last-second field goal sailed wide. Rather, he ran toward McCord, because Little knows what it’s like to be on the other side of things — to see your teammates dropping their heads rather than celebrating.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Alabama overtakes Georgia for No. 1-ranked class

With the addition of Canadian defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings on Tuesday morning, Alabama has overtaken Georgia atop the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. With a score of 95.12, Nick Saban and company made the leap from the two spot but into No. 1, a position it occupied earlier this fall.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Latest Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to land one of the biggest openings in college football this year. According to a report, Sanders has interviewed for the TCU gig. The Horned Frogs parted ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson earlier this month and are in need of a new head coach.
NFL
HBCU Gameday

SWAC Championship Game scenarios

The SWAC Championship Game contestants could be set in stone after this weekend’s action. But there is no guarantee as four teams are still alive in the SWAC race. The post SWAC Championship Game scenarios appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Where Does KenPom Rank West Virginia Basketball?

Head Coach Bob Huggins and West Virginia saw mixed results while dealing with injuries and transfers throughout the 2020 season. They ended the season with a 19-10 record. The Mountaineers lost several winnable games, including a 3-point loss to Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament. They only lost 1 of their 10 games by more than 5 points, consistently coming up short against some of the best teams in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Start at No. 19 in the AP Poll

On Tuesday, the Associated Press released its 2021-22 preseason top 25, with the West Virginia University Mountaineer women's basketball sitting at No. 19. The Mountaineers finished 22-7 last season, including reaching the Big 12 Conference tournament championship and a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA tournament. West Virginia returns...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
529
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy