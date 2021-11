Nicholas the rescued dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium has chosen the Atlanta Braves to defeat the Houston Astros in the 2021 MLB championship series. Fun fact: Nick has made two of three World Series picks correct and in the years he was right, the Houston Astros were in the series. This time he is siding with the cinderella story Atlanta Braves and their 88 regular-season wins, thefewest of all ten playoff teams. They make their return to the World Series for the first time since 1999.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO