NFL

A Closer Look at Saints QB Trevor Siemian

By Bob Rose
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot surprisingly, the trade deadline came and went without the New Orleans Saints making a deal for a quarterback. It was only a debate among some because of a season-ending knee injury to QB Jameis Winston in last weeks win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints will run...

The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Drew Brees
#Jets#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Atlanta Falcons#Nfl Draft#Broncos#Future Hall Of Fame
chatsports.com

Take that Brady: Ex-Broncos starting QB Trevor Siemian leads late drive to lift Saints over Bucs

For a brief moment with the Denver Broncos, Trevor Siemian looked like he might be a reasonable replacement for Peyton Manning. It didn't last long. Eventually Siemian was exposed as a starter and then started the backup path to his career. There's nothing wrong with that. But when he came into Sunday's game for the New Orleans Saints in place of injured Jameis Winston, most people probably didn't even realize he was still in the league.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Quarterback Trevor Siemian steps in, steps up for New Orleans Saints in victory over Buccaneers

Nothing seems to phase the New Orleans Saints because, literally, the team has experienced pretty close to everything there is to experience this season. So it seemed almost natural that New Orleans (5-2) was able to shake off the second-quarter injury of starting quarterback Jameis Winston﻿, and go on to post a 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
NFL
numberfire.com

Saints' Jameis Winston carted to the locker room, Trevor Siemian now under center

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was helped off the field by trainers during Week 8's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was injured on a tackle from behind during the second quarter of Week 8's game against the Buccaneers. He was helped off the field before being carted to the locker room. Trevor Siemian is now under center for the Saints.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Terron Armstead on transition to Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian 11/4/21

New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead post-practice interview ahead of the Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons in week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. Terron talks about the transition from Jameis Winston to Trevor Siemian at the Saints quarterback position.
NFL

