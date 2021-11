A misunderstood boy who can speak with the dead, takes on ghosts, zombies and grown-ups to save his town from a centuries-old curse. A few months ago I was at the movies with my 11 year old son (Lil’ Black Saint) and we saw the trailer for “ParaNorman“. From that moment forward we anxiously awaited it’s release as it looked like it was going to be a real hoot. But as it got closer to be released I began to worry, we’ve been deceived by some really well put together trailers only to get burned when we witnessed the full feature. I so wanted this movie to be everything it seemed to be not only for myself but for my boy because he became especially besotted by the trailer.

