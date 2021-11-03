Deadline divide: women shy away from asking for extensions

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, there simply aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done on time....

www.nature.com

CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
ScienceAlert

Post-Infection COVID-19 Antibodies Last at Least 10 Months, New Evidence Suggests

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches towards the end of its second year, there's still much we don't know and a lot we're still learning about the antibodies we produce in response to SARS-CoV-2. Specifically, how long do these proteins produced by the immune system last in the body, giving us some measure of built-in defense against the virus? How well do antibodies fare against different variants of the coronavirus, and how different is the protection afforded by vaccination-based antibodies from antibodies produced by prior infection? Now, a new study led by scientists in the UK gives us a few new leads to address...
althealthworks.com

“The Damage is Just Unbelievably Horrific:” Canadian Activist Offers Stern Warning for Type of Antibiotic Drug That Saved (and Ruined) His Life

According to the official CDC statistics, antibiotics are so widely prescribed in the United States that they almost add up to the population of the country as a whole — a rate of 883 prescriptions per 1,000 people overall. Among these prescriptions, the most common type given are relatively simple...
bizjournals

40 Under Forty: Sal Perdomo doesn't shy away from an opportunity

Perdomo is one of Business First's 40 Under Forty nominees, which highlights some of New Mexico's business leaders working with others in mind. Join a panel discussion of New Mexico’s leaders in the education sector who will discuss their careers, navigating through Covid and the road ahead. We're looking for...
pnas.org

Extension request avoidance predicts greater time stress among women

Edited by Susan T. Fiske, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, and approved September 30, 2021 (received for review March 23, 2021) In nine studies using archival data, surveys, and experiments, we identify a factor that predicts gender differences in time stress and burnout. Across academic and professional settings, women are less likely to ask for more time when working under adjustable deadlines (studies 1 to 4a). Women’s discomfort in asking for more time on adjustable deadlines uniquely predicts time stress and burnout, controlling for marital status, industry, tenure, and delegation preferences (study 1). Women are less likely to ask for more time to complete their tasks because they hold stronger beliefs that they will be penalized for these requests and worry more about burdening others (studies 1 to 2d). We find no evidence that women are judged more harshly than men (study 3). We also document a simple organizational intervention: formal processes for requesting deadline extensions reduce gender differences in asking for more time (studies 4a to 5).
Nature.com

No difference in mid-term outcome after superior vs. anteroinferior plate position for displaced midshaft clavicle fractures

To compare outcomes, complications, revisions, and rates of implant removal of superior compared to anteroinferior plating in displaced midshaft clavicle fractures at mid-term follow-up. We retrospectively reviewed 79 patients who underwent operative treatment for displaced midshaft clavicle fractures (Group A: 28 patients with superior plating; Group B: 51 patients with anteroinferior plating) that were at least 2Â years postoperatively. Adjusted Constant Score (aCS), Visual Analog Scale (VAS), and Quick Disabilities of the Arm, Shoulder and Hand (QuickDASH) score were compared. Bone union, implant removal, complications and revision surgeries were assessed. Group A had a significantly higher aCS compared to group B (90, IQR: 85.0"“91.0 vs. 91, IQR: 90.0"“93.0; P"‰="‰0.037). No significant differences between groups were seen in VAS (P"‰="‰0.283) and QuickDASH (P"‰="‰0.384). Bone union was achieved in 76 patients (96.2%) with no significant differences between groups (Group A: 96.4% vs. Group B: 96.1%; P"‰>"‰0.999). There were no significant differences in implant removal rates (Group A: 60.7% vs. Group B: 66.7%; P"‰="‰0.630), complications (Group A: 46.4% vs. Group B: 31.4%; P"‰="‰0.226) and revisions (Group A: 25% vs. Group B: 9.8%; P"‰="‰0.102). Superior and anteroinferior plating result in high bone union rates and good clinical outcomes with similar rates of plate removal.
kxnet.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio (StudyFinds.org) — Deadlines on projects and presentations at the office can add an extra layer of stress to our already busy lives outside the workplace. When life gets in the way of our jobs, sometimes there’s just no other choice than to ask for some extra time to finish a task. However, new research shows that might be easier for men than women. According to one study, women are less likely to ask for a deadline extension than than male colleagues.
TheConversationAU

Pfizer's pill is the latest COVID treatment to show promise. Here are some more

Pfizer says its antiviral COVID treatment Paxlovid cuts the chance of ending up in hospital or dying by 89%. What differentiates this from other medicines we have used since the start of the pandemic is it provides the opportunity for patients to be treated at home, with a combination of a capsule and a pill. The phase 2/3 trial data on which those hospitalisation rates are based have yet to be independently verified. Nor has the treatment been approved by any country for use outside a clinical trial. Yet this development adds to our growing portfolio of potential options to directly...
Nature.com

Your COP26 questions answered: Is it too late?

Scientists are divided as COP26 reaches its crucial final day. You have full access to this article via your institution. As the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow draws to a close, all eyes are on decision makers. In this pivotal moment for action on climate change Nature reporters pose one more question, asked by many of our readers, to scientists - quite simply, is it too late? But simple questions don't always have simple answers and scientists are divided. We dive into the pledges to date in search of clarity.
