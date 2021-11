No. 1 ranked Oakland wrapped another undefeated regular season and seventh consecutive region championship with a 49-21 win over the Rockvale Rockets. “There was still a lot on the line for us,” Oakland coach Kevin Creasy said. “Our guys came out on fire and I’m real proud of them. To go through the season undefeated and win our seventh region championship in a row, which is hard to do in this region. Real glad our guys came out serious and focused, and we know there is a good chance we will be seeing Rockvale again in a few weeks.”

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO