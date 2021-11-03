Several metro Atlanta districts cancel school Friday for Braves celebration

Several metro school districts announced all classes will be canceled on Friday to allow students to celebrate the Braves World Series championship.

Gwinnett, Cobb, Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties along with Atlanta Public Schools and Marietta City Schools will be closed. Douglas County and the City of Decatur also announced they would give students the day off.

A parade and other celebratory events are planned across the city during the day on Friday.

In Cobb County, officials with both districts said they hope the school holiday will help reduce anticipated traffic headaches. The districts said all Friday night athletic events will go on as scheduled.

Gwinnett County school officials said this is an exciting time for Atlanta and want their students to be able to witness this historic moment since none of them were alive for the last win in 1995.

In a release, Fulton County urged students to stay safe and enjoy the historic moment.

“We anticipate a large number of staff and students will participate and be absent, which could lead to a disruption in learning on a broad scale. Therefore, the Fulton County School System, including all schools and administrative offices, will be closed this Friday similar to an Inclement Weather Day. However, there will be no makeup day or remote learning/remote work expectations for students and staff,” the district said.

Atlanta Public Schools announced the day off on social media.

“APS shares in the excitement of the World Series victory by our Atlanta Braves and congratulates the entire organization for a fantastic and historic season!” the district said on Facebook.

Clayton County Public Schools said in a release it “is proud to celebrate with the City of Atlanta and the State of Georgia.”

DeKalb County School District said in a Facebook post that schools would be closed “to help the Braves celebrate its World Series victory during the championship parade.”

“We look forward to joining all Braves fans in celebrating this historic victory!” the district said.

