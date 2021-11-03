Potential juror quota met after hundreds summoned

After more than two weeks and hundreds of potential jurors summoned to the Glynn County Courthouse, 65 jurors have qualified for the next part of the jury selection process in the trial of the three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020.

Five additional prospective jurors were qualified from Tuesday’s panel, elevating the total to 65 qualified jurors. That is one more than the 64 prospective jurors that defense attorneys and the prosecution have been aiming for during two and half weeks of intense questioning.

All 65 qualified jurors are expected to report at 9 a.m. Wednesday to begin whittling the group down to a 12-member jury and four alternates. The qualified jurors will be presented in panels of 24.

“We’re going to keep moving (Wednesday) with picking a trial jury in this case,” said Eastern Judicial Circuit Judge Timothy Walmsley of Chatham County.

The case revolves around the shooting death of Arbery. Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan are facing murder and other charges related to Arbery’s death.

Travis McMichael and his father armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery after he ran past their home on Satilla Drive on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan, who joined the chase, recorded the incident with his cellphone as Arbery ran toward the McMichaels’ truck, which was stopped in the road near Satilla Drive and Holmes Road. The video, which went viral in May, showed Travis McMichael shoot Arbery at close range three times with buckshot as the two struggled for possession of the gun. Arbery collapsed and died on the street.

The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery of burglarizing a home under construction on Satilla Drive. Defense attorneys argue that Arbery died as a result of self-defense in the course of a citizen’s arrest. The prosecution contends he was murdered while out for a jog.

Kevin Gough, the lawyer representing Bryan, indicated at the end of the proceedings that he may consider a request to sever his client’s trial from the other defendants. Gough also said he might request a change of venue, citing underrepresentation of “White southern males” in the jury pool.

Jury questioning Tuesday followed a similar pattern to the previous days.

From what he read in local newspapers and what he has seen on a now-infamous video, a Brunswick native told attorneys he believes Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael should have never armed themselves and pursued Arbery.

The video taken by Bryan that shows Travis McMichael shooting the unarmed Arbery dead with a 12-gauge shotgun only further enhanced his opinion that they were in the wrong from the start, he said.

“Shooting first is what it felt like to me,” he told Robert Rubin, an attorney representing Travis McMichael. “That does not follow along the lines of a citizen’s arrest for me.”

For all that, as a juror the young man said he could consider the evidence presented without bias if picked for the jury.

“My opinion is guilty, but there are things I don’t know,” said the young man, who works in the restaurant business performing “chef-like” duties.

No one in the panel of 20 prospective jurors who reported Tuesday to the Glynn County Courthouse indicated a desire to serve on the jury in this high profile case.

After individual questioning of 16 prospective jurors out of the panel by late afternoon, Walmsley called for a quick recess, after which they returned to assess the day’s progress. Six of those interviewed were eliminated during individual questioning either for hardship reasons or an inability to change opinions about the case.