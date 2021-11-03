Analysis: Texas legislators aren’t ready to take self-interest out of redistricting

The release of Texas’ new draft for the state’s redistricting has solidified the position of incumbents and further diminished the voting power of the Hispanic and Black populations within the state. Even though the state has seen population growth since the last redistricting that supports adding more minority districts, the new map reduces districts dominated by people of color. Texas has gained two additional congressional seats based on population information gathered during the census and the population of Asian, Black, and Hispanic Texans has surpassed the growth of white Texans over the last decade. However, this increase in Texans of color is in no way reflected in the new district map and instead the redistricting has clumped together or dispersed communities of color in order to weaken the political power of those populations.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO