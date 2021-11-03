CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Analysis: Texas legislators aren’t ready to take self-interest out of redistricting

By Ross Ramsey, The Texas Tribune
hillcountrynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislators don’t play fair when they’re drawing political maps. Republican Texas and Democratic Illinois are recent examples, according to the Redistricting...

www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Redistricting discussion dominates Legislative Review meeting

ANDERSON — A discussion about creating a redistricting commission in Indiana dominated Monday's Legislative Review session sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the local Chamber of Commerce. State Sen. Tim Lanane and state Rep. Terri Austin, both Anderson Democrats, were the only local lawmakers who attended. Lanane said...
ANDERSON, IN
Western Iowa Today

2nd Redistricting Plan Approved by Iowa Legislators

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa lawmakers are approving the second set of redistricting maps to reset the congressional and state legislative districts based on the 2020 Census. The first redistricting proposal failed to pass out of the Senate. Republicans who control the Senate asked for a second plan that was...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
bcgavel.com

The Dangers of Texas’ Redistricting: a Threat to Democracy

The release of Texas’ new draft for the state’s redistricting has solidified the position of incumbents and further diminished the voting power of the Hispanic and Black populations within the state. Even though the state has seen population growth since the last redistricting that supports adding more minority districts, the new map reduces districts dominated by people of color. Texas has gained two additional congressional seats based on population information gathered during the census and the population of Asian, Black, and Hispanic Texans has surpassed the growth of white Texans over the last decade. However, this increase in Texans of color is in no way reflected in the new district map and instead the redistricting has clumped together or dispersed communities of color in order to weaken the political power of those populations.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Texas redistricting plans challenged in court

(KTEN) — Multiple lawsuits are challenging the validity of newly-drawn Texas congressional district maps. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the updated boundaries into law on Monday. One of the lawsuits argues that minorities will no longer have a fair opportunity to elect their representatives due to the way the lines...
TEXAS STATE
101.9 KELO-FM

Iowa lawmakers agree on bipartisan legislative redistricting map

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — After the first redistricting map was rejected by lawmakers, the Iowa Legislature has passed the second redistricting plan, ensuring the state continues decades of nonpartisan drawing of congressional and legislative districts. The plan easily passed both the House and Senate. Republicans in the Iowa Senate...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Interest#Redistricting#Republican#Democratic#Hillcountrynews Com
THV11

Arkansas state legislators begin redistricting discussions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another round of redistricting talks have started at the Arkansas State Capitol, and it's back to the drawing board. "There are no perfect maps. There will never be a 'perfect map,' because I don't know if that even exists." Secretary of State, John Thurston said. Instead...
ARKANSAS STATE
KSAT 12

Analysis: After months of legislating, ranking the 2021 Texas House and Senate from right to left

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After three special legislative sessions, I’ve updated the 2021 regular legislative session ideological rankings for the Texas House and the Texas Senate published in June. These rankings across the ideological spectrum are based on roll-call votes in the regular and special sessions held this year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Haven Register

North Carolina legislators finalize redistricting maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly completed redistricting maps Thursday for the next decade, carving boundaries that would likely give Republicans at least two more U.S. House seats and help the GOP retain its state legislative majorities. The House and Senate voted along party lines for districts...
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Texas isn't ready for another deep freeze

It’s been more than eight months since a glacial chill — the magnitude of which nobody quite anticipated — crept across Texas, forcing power plants offline, freezing natural gas wells and wreaking havoc on every part of the state’s energy system. Millions were plunged into darkness for days. Hundreds of people died. Damages topped $20 billion. And Texas’ leaders vowed to do everything within their power to prevent such a crisis from happening again.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Delaware Business Times

Legislators eye ‘Ready in 6’ bills next year

DOVER — With the business in Delaware stabilizing in a new normal, legislators are reportedly drafting bills to expedite development in the First State. Rep. Bill Bush (R-Dover) told Dover business leaders last week that he was working on bills that will move the needle on the state permitting process and ideally land regional development projects as a result. Bush is the chair of the Economic Development Committee and also sits on the board of the Delaware Propensity Partnership, the state’s public-private economic development agency.
DOVER, DE
KUTV

Utah Legislative Redistricting Committee votes to approve congressional redistricting maps

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's Legislative Redistricting Committee voted Monday to approve congressional redistricting maps. In the more than five hour meeting, the committee discussed the congressional maps, state house and senate maps, and school board maps. At times, the room was packed with people there to give public comment. One concern echoed by a number of people was the splitting of cities or counties.
UTAH STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Suits filed over Texas redistricting

One thing that redistricting provides every decade is a full-employment act for skilled election-law attorneys. This year, it’s even more complicated than usual, because several Republican-led states, including Texas, are passing laws making it harder to vote — in the name of “Election Integrity.”. The flurry of lawsuits included one...
TEXAS STATE
KNOX News Radio

ND House OKs new legislative redistricting map

North Dakota’s Republican-led House has endorsed a new legislative map that creates three new districts in the state’s fastest-growing areas but erases an equal amount in population-lean rural regions. Representatives voted 73-18 on Tuesday to approve the new map that also separates House districts on two American Indian reservations in the state. It’s a move tribal leaders believe will increase the odds for electing their own members to the Legislature. Several GOP House lawmakers argued against the split districts on reservations, saying it was unfair and not needed. Backers said the state faced a federal lawsuit if the split districts were not included.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kalb.com

Legislators visit Central Louisiana for Redistricting Town Hall

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With the release of new Census data, the process of redrawing districts, or redistricting, has begun in Louisiana. One of the first steps in this process is gathering public input. Central Louisiana residents who wanted to offer up ideas, suggestions and comments pertaining to the process...
LOUISIANA STATE
Beaumont Enterprise

Voters aren't turning out for a chance to change the Texas constitution

This year, the number of early voters is down significantly from a similarly-scheduled election two years ago. Just over 2,500 people voted early — 931 of which were mailed ballots — before the official Election Day on November 2. The turnout fell significantly under the 2019 total of 4,348. “Each...
TEXAS STATE
hillcountrynews.com

Commentary: Texas takes aim at LGBTQ youth

“They told me I’m not trans enough.” “I can’t live at home and be myself.” “They told me I was going to hell.” “They told me I should just kill …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy