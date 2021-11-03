Southwestern Environmental Associates: Hiking Along Echo Mountain

This article is from our Land + Lake magazine, Fall 2021 edition. For those who love the outdoors, Sand Mountain and the Lake Guntersville Watershed are wonderful places for hiking and kayaking year-round, but, for many of us, the best time of year is Autumn. After summer hiking leaves us dehydrated and soaking wet with sweat and kayaking sometimes leaves us with sunburn (don’t forget your sunscreen) Mother Nature gives us a temperature and humidity break, and paints beautiful pictures with colorful leaves and bright fall wildflowers. These “paintings” are not limited to the hills and valleys and canyons but are carried out in the reflections on the creeks, rivers, and lakes of what I believe is truly “God’s Country.”
