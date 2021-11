OGDEN — Tuesday is Election Day — the deadline is here to cast ballots in the mayoral and city council races around Weber County. In-person voting starts at 7 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m. at the Weber Center, 2380 Washington Blvd. in Ogden, where county offices, including the Weber County Elections Office, are located. Voters also have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to drop ballots off at any of several drop boxes around the county, including a new drive-up drop box at the Weber Center parking lot.

WEBER COUNTY, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO