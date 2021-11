The Sopris Sun is once again taking part in the Community First Foundation’s ColoradoGives campaign. This year is especially important, because we have several matching grant opportunities that we are trying to reach. In all, we are trying to raise $100,000 in the last two months of the year for 2022. It is a very lofty goal, but we have big plans in 2022 and I know we can make it with your help. So, no matter what level you can give at, it is very much appreciated.

CARBONDALE, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO