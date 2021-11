Think back to your childhood and make a list of the life experiences that stand out in your memory. I guarantee you’ll find a story worth telling — that year of drama with your parents or when your cousin set fire to your porch, the story of the one who got away, or that moment of pure pleasure when you just sat and watched the sunset on the glimmering water. As you start examining one forgotten memory, suddenly, you’ll start defining more. Take in the bigger picture and identify patterns, laws, or axioms that you learned about life in the process. Each one has a story behind it.

