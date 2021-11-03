West Bypass Crash Victim Identified

ATHOL (CBS) – The victim in Wednesday’s fatal crash on Route 2 in Athol has been identified as a corrections officer with the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office. Curtis Byner, 25, was driving his motorcycle when it crashed on Route 2 at about 4 p.m. Byner was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation State Police. All lanes of Route 2 were closed until nearly 10 p.m. Wednesday to assist with the crash scene reconstruction.

ATHOL, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO