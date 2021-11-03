West Bypass Crash Victim Identified

ATHOL (CBS) – The victim in Wednesday’s fatal crash on Route 2 in Athol has been identified as a corrections officer with the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office.
Curtis Byner, 25, was driving his motorcycle when it crashed on Route 2 at about 4 p.m. Byner was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation State Police. All lanes of Route 2 were closed until nearly 10 p.m. Wednesday to assist with the crash scene reconstruction.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A teenager who was found dead in the backseat of a car following a crash in northwest Fresno has been identified, according to officials. officials say, Alex Martinez, 19, was found in the backseat of a parked vehicle in the area of Spruce and Thiele avenues early Sunday morning after another car struck it.
State police provided another update to a crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 332 and Collett Road in Farmington earlier this month. As of November 9 both individuals in the second car, which was struck from behind by a speeding vehicle, remained in critical condition. Police identified...
Milledgeville Police Department has released the identity of a victim from a fatal crash early this morning. Officers report the crash happened at 5:36 a.m. in the area of North Columbia Street and Marshall Road. Preliminary investigations show that a 2000 Dodge Dakota was traveling southbound on North Columbia Street...
A woman is dead and two other people are injured in a crash in west Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:30 on West Bypass near Sunshine Street. Police say a husband was driving his wife in an SUV, which collided with a truck. The wife was a passenger and...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman has died and two other people are hurt after a head-on crash Sunday morning on West Bypass near Sunshine Street in southwest Springfield. Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Two cars, a white-colored SUV and a brown-colored truck, were involved in the crash.
NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities identified the man who died following an auto-pedestrian collision early Halloween morning. Matthew Clark, 37, of Charleston died from several blunt force injuries suffered in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal said Nov. 2. The collision occurred eastbound on the U.S. Highway 52 connector,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said Tuesday they have identified a woman driver who hit twoCapital University students and left them for dead on a city street. The victims are recovering from serious injuries after they were struck crossing Main Street in a crosswalk Thursday about 10:25 p.m. Detective Sgt....
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two people who died following vehicle collisions over the weekend. Jennifer L. Heyward, 26, of Morrison Court, was on Interstate 26 when an SUV struck her on Saturday morning. The Charleston woman died of blunt force injuries, Chief Deputy Coroner...
CONCORD (BCN/CBS SF) — Two people who died in a crash early Monday morning on Port Chicago Highway in Concord have been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office. The crash happened just over 24 hours after a major crash injured seven on the same roadway, police said. On...
Officers responded to a fatality Sunday afternoon involving three vehicles at Market Street and Station Road, according to reports on the Wilmington Police Department's social media accounts. On Monday, police said Wilmington resident Peter Anstatt, 79, died in the crash. According to reports, officers arrived on the scene in the...
The 21-year-old man who died in a Sunday night crash on Route 1 in Sharon has been identified by Massachusetts State Police as Kevin Earley of Sharon. Authorities also announced that the other driver involved in the crash was charged with motor vehicle homicide. Earley was killed when the Subaru...
LOBDELL, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police have identified the pedestrian killed on I-10 east of Hwy 415 as 19-year-old Gunner Thornton of Lake Charles. Investigators discovered that Thornton was walking north on Hwy 415 between 2:20 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, according to LSP. Anyone with...
Recent Warren Easton High School graduate Kayla A'Lexis Addison, 18, died in a car crash that injured five others Saturday night, the New Orleans coroner confirmed Friday. The crash occurred in the 2400 block of Paris Road in Chalmette around 11:46 p.m. Saturday and involved two vehicles, with each containing three people, according to an NOPD report.
A 3-month-old baby was killed in a crash in South Jersey, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 5 a.m. Monday on Silver Run Road in Millville, Cumberland County.An 18-year-old woman from Pemberton in Burlington County was driving southbound near Dividing Creek Road when her Jeep Liberty left…
Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico — A collision between a car and a passenger bus has left three dead in Cuautitlán Izcalli. According to preliminary reports, the driver of the private vehicle was circulating at high speed when he collided with the back of the bus. The accident was recorded...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the victim of a homicide that happened at an apartment complex in west Tulsa. Officers said they responded to an apartment complex near U.S. Route 66 and West 23rd Street for calls of shots fired Wednesday night. When police arrived...
