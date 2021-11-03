CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine fitness challenge at Aiken High engages students, staff

By Landon Stamper lstamper@aikenstandard.com
 6 days ago
High school students in Aiken had the chance Wednesday to challenge themselves to complete an abridged Marine fitness test.

The Aiken High School Marine fitness challenge, held on the school's football field, was completed in teams made up of students from both Aiken and South Aiken high schools. There were even some staff members who got in on the fun.

Each team, made up of six members, started by running a relay race, with each member running a lap around the track. After each team completed their laps, the challenge shifted to the football field.

Starting on one sideline, the a member of each team sprinted across the field to a collection of cones where they ran in a left, right, left pattern. After running, there was another member of the team waiting. The runner picked up their partner and carried them back across the field.

The person who was carried then picked up two ammo cans and sprinted back across the field, where they did push-ups. The process then restarted, until each team had run through all its members.

The event was held in a partnership with the Marines, according to Aiken High Principal Dr. Jason Holt, and served two purposes.

"One, the partnership that the Marines have with our local community and what they do to support kids and other people, and then two, to get out here and (get) back to a little normal and help kids interact with other adults," Holt said.

Aiken County Board of Education Superintendent King Laurence was on hand to witness the event, and said it's important for students to have the chance to interact with those serving our country.

"As we approach Veteran’s Day, we want to remember those who have made those sacrifices for the way of life that we have," Laurence said. "This lets our students see it, it lets our students participate in it and it gives them a great opportunity to be a part of something bigger than themselves."

After the event, awards were presented to the winning teams. Many students and faculty looked rather exhausted, which should be expected after being put through even a watered-down version of a top physical fitness test.

Andrew McCaskill, who helped organize the event, said he'd like to see this become an annual event. A similar challenge was held in 2019.

"(It's a) chance for the Marine recruiters to meet kids, it’s a chance for us to really push some physical fitness and then also have some friendly competition," McCaskill said.

