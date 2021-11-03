CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell Talks: Reps. Walke, West Talk About Data Privacy

By News 9
News On 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything you do on the internet is tracked. Some items you may not have even considered are gathering information about your life. From your Alexa device to the Roomba vacuuming...

myclintonnews.com

Something to Talk About

Polio and Smallpox were eradicated through vaccines. I am sure other diseases have been either eliminated or reduced in severity due to modern medicines, measles, mumps and rubella to name a few. The question I propose is this: Will the Covid virus be eradicated by this modern vaccine that is available? The answer I keep hearing is, no it will not.
HEALTH
Sidney Herald

Rosendale talks about immigration, healthcare and veterans' services

U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale stopped by the Sidney Herald office for a visit and to catch up on current legislation in Washington. The Maryland native and Republican has been in Montana for 20 years and currently serves as Montana’s lone representative. This will change with the next election as Montana is gaining a seat.
SIDNEY, MT
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
985theriver.com

IN Focus: Rep. Bucshon discusses child vaccines, infrastructure talks

INDIANPOLIS – On this week’s edition of IN Focus, we’re taking a closer look at the efforts to move Indiana into the next phase toward the end of the pandemic. The FDA recently cleared the lower doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids between 5 and 11 years old, paving the way for a full approval that could come as early as this week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KMZU

Capitol Report: Rep. Peggy McGaugh talks redistricting, mental health in Missouri

CARROLLTON – As a part of keeping her constituents informed on the goings on in Jefferson City, Rep. Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, sends out the monthly Capitol Report. Taking the time to speak with KMZU, McGaugh goes into further detail on the summary, starting with what is happening with the redistricting committees, and what that means for the 39th district.
MISSOURI STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado’s Rep. Jackson to talk environmental justice at UN climate summit

Government leaders from around the world have convened in Glasgow for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, and a state lawmaker who has helped lead environmental justice efforts in Colorado is among them. Rep. Dominique Jackson, a Democrat from Aurora, is attending COP26 as part of a delegation organized by […] The post Colorado’s Rep. Jackson to talk environmental justice at UN climate summit appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
News On 6

Doctor On Call: Virtual Caregivers

TULSA, Oklahoma - The Doctor is in and it's Dr. Chandini Sharma. She joined News On 6 at Noon this week to discuss virtual caregivers.
TULSA, OK
NewsOne

Mississippi Abortion Access Coalition Lays Out Clear Vision Ahead of SCOTUS Case

One of two states at the center of the national conversation on abortion access, Mississippi is home to a formidable group of organizers. Gathering ahead of the upcoming Supreme Court oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the Mississippi Abortion Access Coalition provided some critical grounding for what's at stake in the state and across the country.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
