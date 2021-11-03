US beats Spain to set up BJK Cup semifinal against Russia

Mexican Isabel Gonzalez waited 20 months to embrace her children in the United States, separated by just a few miles and a pandemic-sparked border closure. "Thank God, we are here now. I am very happy," said Gonzalez, 63, as she walked across from Tijuana to the Californian border town of San Ysidro around midnight (0800 GMT) on Monday, when the US finally eased open its frontiers. Before the pandemic hit, Gonzalez had been visiting her four children and multiple grandchildren in San Diego, about 25 minutes from the border, every month. But when Washington announced it was shuttering to all but citizens, legal residents and essential workers, the family was split apart.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO