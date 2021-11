While he is not even eligible for this year’s NFL Draft, it is time to call Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba a first-round receiving talent. The Texas recruit who put up record-breaking numbers in perhaps the highest level of high school football, has picked up right where he left off in his high school days. Smith-Njigba has put on a show all season long after he rarely played last season in his true freshman year.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO