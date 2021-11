The Wilton Board of Education (BOE) has three open seats on a six-person board. There are five candidates running, and voters can vote for up to three people. We conducted video interviews with all five BOE candidates. We asked them (roughly) the same questions, although there were some individual follow-ups and special areas we touched on with different candidates. Below, we’ve broken down the interviews, question by question, so you can compare video answers for all the candidates to each question, side-by-side.

