Branigan Library Presents Author Brandon Hobson

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library and the Branigan Cultural Center are pleased to present NMSU Professor and Author Brandon Hobson at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 10 in conjunction with the Big Read Las Cruces.

Brandon Hobson will read from his most recent novel, The Removed, at Branigan Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave. Hobson, a professor of Creative Writing at New Mexico State University, is a National Book Award Finalist for his previous novel Where the Dead Sit Talking.

The Removed tells the story of the Echota family who, in grappling with the grief of losing their son to police violence, begin to unpack the trauma and loss of history precipitated by the Indian Removal Act and the Trail of Tears.

The community is invited to join the Library and Museums for a series of book discussions, programs, and materials celebrating the Indigenous experience in New Mexico. For information on programs and registration, visit the Library’s website and click on Big Read Las Cruces.

