Scott Taylor

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Taylor has joined Flintco as Director of Preconstruction, strengthening our operational team. In his...

bizjournals

Scott Beglinger

IBC Engineering Services, Inc. is pleased to announce Scott Beglinger, RD, LEED AP has been promoted to President. Beglinger joined IBC in 1992 as the company's first employee and has held a variety of senior roles within IBC management. He will oversee day-to-day operations, leadership and strategic planning of the company. Fieena Zvenyach will remain as Owner, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. Zvenyach has been President since 1990.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Scott Bendure

Financial Advisor and Area Manager, Client Advisory Group at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Scott Bendure comes to Pinnacle with 17 years of financial services experience. He spent the last 11 years with Truist Private Wealth Management, where he was managing director and wealth advisor. Prior to his time with Truist, Bendure was with Regions Bank in their private client services group as an advisor, partnering with Morgan Keegan (now Raymond James). His practice focus will be financial, estate, business succession, investment, and insurance planning.
PERSONAL FINANCE
bizjournals

Christine Scott

Henderson Brothers is pleased to welcome Christine Scott as an Associate Account Manager in our Commercial Lines Division. She brings over 30 years of independent insurance agency experience. Christine was hired in January of 2021.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Michael Gibbons

Michael is a first-year associate with a keen interest in all areas of corporate law. His experiences have primarily been focused on commercial and industrial real estate transactions as well as business formation. Michael has also assisted in advising clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio. Michael received his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law as well as his Masters in Business Administration from the Weatherhead School of Management.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Landmark Builders Inc.

Why selected: In 2020, Landmark Builders completed 80 commercial construction projects totaling more than 1.5 million square feet, including projects such as 400 Bellemeade, Bailey South and parts of Congdon Yards. For the Congdon Yards project, Landmark has been transforming a 100-year-old former textile mill into a mixed-used development in High Point.
CONSTRUCTION
bizjournals

People on the Move

Otani joined Shapiro Didway 2014 and has over a decade of landscape design and project management experience. He continues to build a deep portfolio focused on education campuses, mixed-use developments, recreation resources planning and civic work. As a Principal, Otani will push forward Shapiro Didway’s vision to continue building a talented team of collaborators with a focus on creating a balanced and challenging work environment for employees while delivering exceptional work to clients.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Wright-Patt lands coveted award

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has received another U.S Air Force award. The base is winner of the 2021 Air Force Innkeeper Award. Wright-Patt took home the award in the large division (286 or more rooms). The award sheds a light on Wright-Patt’s focus on its operations. Created in 1981, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

