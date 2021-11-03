Scott Taylor

Financial Advisor and Area Manager, Client Advisory Group at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Scott Bendure comes to Pinnacle with 17 years of financial services experience. He spent the last 11 years with Truist Private Wealth Management, where he was managing director and wealth advisor. Prior to his time with Truist, Bendure was with Regions Bank in their private client services group as an advisor, partnering with Morgan Keegan (now Raymond James). His practice focus will be financial, estate, business succession, investment, and insurance planning.

