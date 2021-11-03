City Art Board Hosts SmART Workshop for Artists

The Las Cruces City Art Board invites interested community members to the next SmART artist workshop, via Zoom, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 17.

“Creating and Building a Life in the Arts” will be presented by Isadora Stowe. There is no charge for the workshop. To register, go to www.las-cruces.org/PublicArt.

“Art is the long game” is how Ms. Stowe describes the purpose of her presentation, which will cover how to build a professional practice as an artist. Ms. Stowe is a multimedia artist and art educator with more than 20 years of professional teaching, training, and service experience.

For information, or to register, please visit www.las-cruces.org/PublicArt.