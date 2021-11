The Minnesota Wild and New York Islanders each will look for their second victory in as many nights when they meet on short rest Sunday in St. Paul. Minnesota is coming off a roller-coaster win on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. The Wild tied the score with 2.2 secondsleft in regulation and won it during the shootout round, with Nick Bjugstad notching the decisive goal.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO