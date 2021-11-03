Judy East Named Maine Bureau of Resource Information and Land Use Planning Director, Stacie Beyer Becomes Land Use Planning Commission Acting Executive Director

The Mojave Desert Land Trust announced members of a new executive team to lead the organization. Cody Hanford and Kelly Herbinson will serve as joint executive directors, sharing the overall responsibility of leading the organization, once outgoing director Geary Hund stepped down Sunday, Oct. 31, according to the organization. Herbinson has 20 years of experience working in biological research, conservation and community outreach, primarily focused on protecting the Mojave Desert region of California, according to MDLT. She holds a bachelor’s degree in ecology, behavior and evolution, and a master’s degree in ecology and systematics. She has served on the MDLT’s board of directors since 2013. “As a longtime board member, I have seen the Mojave Desert Land Trust grow into.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO