Judy East Named Maine Bureau of Resource Information and Land Use Planning Director, Stacie Beyer Becomes Land Use Planning Commission Acting Executive Director

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA - Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal recently announced Judith (Judy) East as the department's Bureau of Resource Information and Land Use Planning Director. East was most recently the department's Land Use Planning Commission (LUPC) Executive Director. LUPC Planning Manager, Stacie Beyer, was selected to succeed...

