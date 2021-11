This article is about the predictions of match number 23 of Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, West Indies vs Bangladesh. Both the teams are not at all in a good position but it is still too early to say anything about the group standings by the end of Super 12 matches. Still, Kieron Pollard’s West Indies and Mahmudullah and his men both have lost 2 out of the 2 matches played till now. Currently placed at the 5th and 6th positions respectively Bangladesh and West Indies have zero points and the net run rate is very poor.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO