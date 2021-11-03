Where to get vaccines for kids aged 5-11 around the Lehigh Valley

The Loudoun County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5 to 11, following approval by the Virginia Department of Health. “Beginning to vaccinate children under the age of 12 is an important milestone in the pandemic as this will help to further slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, improve the safety of the school environment and ultimately bring an end to the pandemic,” said Loudoun County Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “The vaccine is proven safe and effective in this age group, so I encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated before the upcoming holidays when family and friends often gather indoors, which increases the risk of exposure to and spread of the virus.”
