CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Where to get vaccines for kids aged 5-11 around the Lehigh Valley

By Artist
wlvr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal health providers are rolling out plans to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) granted the vaccine emergency use authorization Tuesday for the youngest age group so far. St. Luke’s...

wlvr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Progress Index

Virginia almost ready to 'get vulnerable children vaccinated' with shot for kids ages 5-11

RICHMOND – Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration received the recommendation of its independent advisory panel, the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, to expand the Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include children from the ages of 5 through 11 years, the Virginia Department of Health announced in a press release.
VIRGINIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Kids aged 5-11 could be eligible for a vaccine as early as next week, valley parents weigh in

Roughly 28 million schoolchildren nationwide might soon be eligible to get vaccinated. On Tuesday, an FDA advisory committee officially endorsed Pfizer’s vaccine designed for kids ages 5-11. If the FDA and CDC accept the endorsement, the shots could be available for kids in this age group as early as next week.  "We certainly know that The post Kids aged 5-11 could be eligible for a vaccine as early as next week, valley parents weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Scientific American

COVID Vaccine Authorized for Kids Age 5 to 11

Nearly a year after the first COVID vaccines became available for adults in the U.S., the moment millions of parents have been waiting for has arrived: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine against COVID for use in children ages 5–11. An FDA advisory committee...
KIDS
Mountain Times

Kids, 5-11, can get vaccinated this week

By Ethan Weinstein If, as experts expect, the CDC endorses Pfizer’s vaccine for children 5-11 on Nov. 2 or 3, Vermonters in that age group will be able to receive their first shot this week, Gov. Phil Scott said at […] Read More The post Kids, 5-11, can get vaccinated this week appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#University Health Network#Bethlehem#Broughal Middle School#Pfizer#Wlvr
KENS 5

Here's where children ages 5-11 can get their COVID-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO — University Hospital is requiring appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine appointment for children aged 5-11. This comes after the FDA and CDC have authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children in that age group. Appointments are required for children 5-11 years of age to receive the vaccine at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
erienewsnow.com

Vaccines for Kids Aged 5-11 Arrive in Erie

Our region has entered a new phase in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Locally, kids between the ages of 5 and 11, can get vaccinated as soon as Thursday through UPMC Hamot. There is a vaccine clinic Thursday at UPMC'S East Bayfront Parkway location at 380 E. Bayfront Parkway. It’s from 3:30 to 5:30.
ERIE, PA
WCVB

Massachusetts kids ages 5-11 can begin getting COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday

BOSTON — Doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could be injected into the arms of Massachusetts children as early as Wednesday now thata panel of CDC advisors has voted to recommend vaccination for kids age 5-11. A final affirming decision from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the former Massachusetts General Hospital chief of Infectious Diseases, came a few hours later.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Vaccines
kxlp941.com

Malcolm encourages vaccinations for kids ages 5-11

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm is applauding COVID vaccines being made available to kids ages 5-11. Malcolm says that while it’s true that even though young kids are less susceptible to suffering severe illnesses from COVID 19, she says there are still roughly 300 kids hospitalized with coronavirus in Minnesota…
KIDS
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley health networks offering COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11

Lehigh Valley Health Network is now allowing families to schedule COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11. Pfizer vaccines will be available to young children at all LVHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations and select Lehigh Valley Physician Group pediatrics practices. Appointments must be scheduled in advance. The Allentown Health Bureau will also hold clinics at the Allentown Agri-Plex to ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia begins vaccinating kids ages 5-11

PHILADELPHIA - Kids ages 5 to 11 in Philadelphia can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has instructed all COVID-19 vaccine providers to begin administering the free vaccine as they receive it. Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles Tuesday —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kansas City Star

COVID vaccines approved for ages 5 to 11. Where your kid can get a shot in Kansas City

Kids ages 5 to 11 can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas City as soon as this week. On Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a special lower dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made for children ages 5 to 11. The CDC guidance follows approval of the same special Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for younger kids from the US Food and Drug Administration last Friday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Chicago

Kids Ages 5 To 11 Can Start Getting COVID-19 Vaccine: Experts Explain How To Prepare Kids For A Shot

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — The first kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be soon going into the arms of children ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued formal recommendations Tuesday for children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer’s vaccine this week. The White House says millions of vials of Pfizer’s lower-dose vaccine formulated for younger children have already begun shipping to health care providers following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization last week. The children’s vaccine will come...
KIDS
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Begins Vaccinating Kids Age 5 to 11

The Loudoun County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5 to 11, following approval by the Virginia Department of Health. “Beginning to vaccinate children under the age of 12 is an important milestone in the pandemic as this will help to further slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, improve the safety of the school environment and ultimately bring an end to the pandemic,” said Loudoun County Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “The vaccine is proven safe and effective in this age group, so I encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated before the upcoming holidays when family and friends often gather indoors, which increases the risk of exposure to and spread of the virus.”
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy