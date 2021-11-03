Iowa man charged with murder of missing Wisconsin woman

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Wisconsin woman whose body has not been found, Polk County authorities said Wednesday.

James Shiloh Klever, 46, of Mount Ayr, is suspected of killing 30-year-old Rachel Reuter, of Cassville, Wisconsin, the Polk County Sheriff’s office said.

Reuter’s father reported her missing on June 16. Evidence gathered while searching for the missing woman led investigators to a home in Bondurant.

“Information and evidence gathered shifted this incident from a missing person investigation to a homicide investigation,” the sheriff’s department said.

Authorities now believe Klever killed Reuter at the Bondurant home on June 13 but her remains have not been found.

Klever, who was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, was being held in the Polk County Jail on $1 million bond.