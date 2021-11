If you're planning to travel to India, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the coronavirus pandemic. India is finally emerging after a devastating few months as the global center of a new wave of the pandemic, which brought the country's health system close to collapse. The Delta variant, which is now sweeping the world, started here. The country swiftly closed its borders at the start of the pandemic, banning all scheduled international flights in March 2020. However, restrictions have started easing, with tourists allowed in from November 15.

