CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Americans are ‘upset and uncertain,’ Biden says after Virginia loss

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday confronted a sobering defeat for Democrats in Virginia’s gubernatorial election, and new pressure to resolve Democratic bickering and pass his social and climate agenda. In Virginia’s closely watched election for governor on Tuesday, Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin defeated https://www.reuters.com/world/us/too-close-to-call-virginia-governors-race-headlines-us-elections-2021-11-02 Democrat Terry McAuliffe...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Republicans’ election fraud monster suddenly has GOP supervisors worried | Editorial

Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Maybe Biden should quit while he’s ahead

What if President Biden signed the big infrastructure bill Congress just passed … and then nothing much happened for the next 12 months? No more “build back better” legislation, no more Democratic infighting over social-welfare spending, no more kowtowing to Joe Manchin?. If Biden’s sole focus were regaining his popularity...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Americans#Reuters#Democratic#Republican#Covid#The White House
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is more of an autocrat than Donald Trump ever was

For an administration that routinely attacks former President Donald Trump for being autocratic, the Biden administration is doing its impression of the totalitarian regime it so desperately warned that the Trump administration was. The Biden administration's latest action is to tell businesses to ignore the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
New York Post

Trump slams Chris Christie for calling on GOP to move on from 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump on Monday slammed rival-turned-ally-turned-potential-rival-again Chris Christie for calling on Republicans to stop “wasting time” talking about the 2020 election. The ex-New Jersey governor, who like Trump is weighing another run for president in 2024, issued the warning at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Pelosi says Republican lawmaker should be investigated for threatening video

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday urged investigations into an anime video tweeted by Republican congressman Paul Gosar that depicted him swinging swords at President Joe Biden and killing Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

61K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy