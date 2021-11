LA GRANDE — The state of Oregon plans to test 150 drinking water systems across the state for the presence of PFAS, or per- and poly-fluorinated substances. PFAS are a family of chemicals that do not break down in the environment or in human bodies. These “forever chemicals” are linked to cancer, reduced fertility in women and delayed development in infants and children, among other adverse health effects. The chemicals have been used since the 1940s and are found in thousands of household and commercial items, such as nonstick pots and pans, waterproof clothing and firefighting foam agents.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO