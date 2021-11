This week's Bermuda Championship is one of the most unique events on the entire schedule this season, and represents a third consecutive week the PGA Tour has gone to a different country -- Las Vegas to Japan to Bermuda. It's also a massive opportunity for most of the golfers in a field that's been dwindling. With the withdrawals, the event has gone from 132 golfers down to 130 and depleted its alternates list. Even though the views at Port Royal Golf Course will be astounding, most of the best players won't be there to see them, which creates a big week for everyone else.

GOLF ・ 14 DAYS AGO