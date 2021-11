(CNN) — More than 250 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This grim milestone comes about a year and eight months since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic in March 2020. The first 50 million cases were reported over the first eight months -- a full year ago, on November 7, 2020 -- and there have been about 50 million new cases reported about every three months since then.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO