Those who fired at 'Rambhakts' today bow to their power, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali. The UP Chief Minister said, "Hearty Diwali greetings to the people of the state. We have 16 and a half lakh government employees and 4 lakh police forces in the state. I appeal to all of them to adopt a family and celebrate Diwali with them. Distribute sweets to the children."Speaking on the Deepotsav, Yogi said, "Deepotsava in Ayodhya became an important event of the nation and the world. This year in Ayodhya, 9 lakh diyas will be lit. This 9 lakh represents houses where people started residing, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban. We have provided houses to 43 Lakh people so far in rural and urban schemes."The administration has made extensive security arrangements in Ayodhya for Deepotsav ahead of Diwali.

