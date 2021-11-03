CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Those who fired at 'Rambhakts' today bow to their power, says Yogi Adityanath

Cover picture for the articleAyodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the power of democracy was so strong that those who were firing at 'Ram bhakts' (devotees) some 31 years ago are today bowing down in front of those devotees. Addressing a gathering...

