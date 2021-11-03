CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple debuts original podcast ‘Hooked’

By Jason Cross
Macworld
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has announced the availability of Hooked, a new exclusive podcast series. The first three episodes are now available with additional episodes following every week on Wednesday. While “exclusive” podcasts that are only available on a...

www.macworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
idropnews.com

This Is How Apple Kept the Original iPod Prototype Top Secret

This month marks the 20th anniversary of one of Apple’s most iconic and revolutionary products, the humble iPod digital audio player. Not only did the pocket-sized player change the way we listen to music, but it was also Apple’s first really big secret project. Prior to 2001, Apple Computer, Inc,...
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

iOS 15.1 Shows the Original HomePod Love with Apple Music Dolby Atmos

Alongside a significant release of iOS 15.1 for the iPhone yesterday, Apple has also quietly updated its HomePod speakers to the equivalent HomePod 15.1 software, and owners of Apple’s full-sized HomePod will be happy to know the company still isn’t leaving the original 2018 HomePod behind. In fact, even though...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hooked#Campside Media#American
Apple Insider

Spotify overtakes Apple as top US podcast platform, says Spotify

Spotify's push to build out its podcast platform is paying dividends, as the streaming music giant on Wednesday said it surpassed Apple to become the top podcast provider in the U.S. The apparent changing of the podcast guard was announced during Spotify's third quarter earnings call, when the company said...
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Photos show how Apple hid the original iPod in a leak-proof design

The original iPod has now reached its 20th anniversary, with the iPod Touch now serving as the sole representative of the series. While the iPod's design is well known, the leak-proof case in which Apple hid it shortly before its announcement is less so. Sadly, Apple no longer goes to such great lengths to hide its upcoming hardware.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Podcast
ithinkdiff.com

BBC Studio exclusives are now available on Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels

The Verge reports that BBC Studio’s UK exclusive audio content is now available on Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels in the United States and Canada. A few BBC Studios exclusives like 5 Minutes On already and Nuremberg: The Trial of the Nazi War Criminals are now accessible in the aforementioned regions and more are coming soon.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Apple gains two big subscription podcast partners

Wow, November 2nd. Can you believe it’s Christmas already?!. In all seriousness, though, we do have a lot of presents for you today. Specifically: Three! exclusive! announcements! Also, if you don’t know me yet — hey! I’m Aria, Ashley’s Hot Pod sidekick. I publish mostly on Fridays for our Insider audience, which is another great reason to subscribe over there. I’m in for Ashley today, as she traverses the depths of hell, aka moves across NYC.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple releases HomePod software version 15.1.1 with fix for Podcasts playback

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has released software version 15.1.1 forHomePod mini and HomePod that fixes an issue where Podcasts could fail to play.
ELECTRONICS
iclarified.com

Apple VPs Discuss New M1 Pro/Max Chips on Upgrade Podcast

Apple VPs Tom Boger and Tim Millet discuss the company's new M1 Pro/Max chips on the latest Upgrade podcast hosted by Jason Snell and Myke Hurley. We're joined by Apple VPs Tom Boger and Tim Millet to discuss Apple's chip-design philosophy and how it factored into the company's first high-end Mac chips, the M1 Pro and M1 Max. Also, Jason and Myke discuss Apple's latest record quarterly results and Myke takes delivery of his new MacBook Pro.
COMPUTERS
Macworld

What do the accessibility symbols in Apple TV and TV apps mean?

My household, somewhere in the early stages of the pandemic, may have transitioned like yours: we started enabling captions on nearly all the video we watch. The young people, they like captions, as it apparently enables continuous partial attention and simultaneously provides more information. But it’s great for all ages....
MUSIC
Macdaily News

Apple Original Films hosts world premiere of ‘Finch’ with star Tom Hanks

Apple Original Films hosted the world premiere of Tom Hanks’ highly anticipated film “Finch,” debuting in select theaters and on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 5th. In “Finch,” a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.
MOVIES
Apple Insider

How to sync music, podcasts, and audiobooks on an Apple Watch with watchOS 8

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Apple Watch is a great device to take your favorite audio with you on the go — learn how to stream and sync music and more to your Apple Watch inwatchOS 8.
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

Twelve South Debuts ActionBand For The Apple Watch

One of the bands offered by Apple for the Apple Watch is a silicone band designed to be used during exercise, but in case you wanted something that offered a better fit and also with a bit more flexibility, then you might be interested in Twelve South’s latest offering in the form of the ActionBand.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: It’s time for Apple to debut a ‘Pro’ email app for business professionals

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the leader in modern mobile device management (MDM) and security for Apple enterprise and education customers. Over 22,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
TECHNOLOGY
No Film School

How Has Apple TV+'s Strategy of Original Content Paid Off?

Apple TV+ is building slowly, but building strong. When Apple TV+ began, I have to admit I was skeptical about paying for an app that was only going to build their library one show at a time. Unlike Netflix or even Amazon, Apple TV+ is not licensing movies and TV shows from other platforms to play on it. Everything it has was developed in-house. Over the last few years, this strategy began to pay off. The reason is, it has started having hits.
TV SHOWS
WFAE

An original Apple-1 computer sells for $400,000

The first Apple-1 computers were sold for $666.66 in 1976. Forty-five years later, a still-functioning one has sold for $400,000. John Moran Auctioneers in Monrovia, Calif., auctioned it off on Tuesday, one of 200 Apple-1 computers that were designed, built and tested by Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs, with help from Patty Jobs and Daniel Kottke.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy