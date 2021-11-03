CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenlots Renamed: Will Soon Become Shell Recharge Solutions

By Tom Moloughney
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the electric vehicle charging network Greenlots announced that it will rebrand to Shell Recharge Solutions in early 2022. Greenlots was bought by Royal Dutch Shell in 2019 but until now has continued to operate under the Greenlots name. The new name unifies Greenlots and its European counterpart, NewMotion,...

