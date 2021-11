WASHINGTON — The world is changing faster than our sluggish political leaders — let alone the public — can manage. The COVID-19 virus and climate change move far more quickly than the international community, as we saw at the G-20 in Rome and the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Back home, rapid social shifts push many Americans to embrace fraudsters who promise to save them. The urgent need to upgrade our fraying democracy is blocked by GOP naysayers and Democratic Party infighting.

