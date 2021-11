Quarterback is the most position in sports — except, apparently, in the Big Ten, where some of the best teams seem to win in spite of their QBs, not because of them. While in the SEC, Bryce Young, Matt Corral, Bo Nix, KJ Jefferson, Stetson Bennett and others have elevated their respective programs, most all of the B1G QBs outside of a few exceptions are dragging their teams down, or at least playing at a level where they aren’t increasing their team’s chances of winning. The SEC has 6 QBs with 12 or more TD passes and 4 or less INTs; the Big Ten has 1.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO