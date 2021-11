At $129, the Epson LabelWorks LW-PX350 is one step up in the company's label printer line from the $89 LW-PX300, our current Editors' Choice award winner among light-duty industrial labelers. At first glance, the two models look significantly different, with different sizes and proportions and a carrying handle on the LW-PX350 that its sibling lacks. Under the shell, though, their capabilities are surprisingly similar. Each offers some features the other doesn't (more on that in a minute), but the key difference is that the LW-PX350 can handle more sizes of heat-shrink tube labels, which gives it an edge for those who need to label cables in an IT environment, or complex home network or home theater installations.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO