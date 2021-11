Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Toyota has just announced that its much anticipated 2022 Tundra will kick-off with a starting price of $36,950 for the 4×2 SR Double Cab variant inclusive of the smaller 6.5-footbed. However, customers will be treated to a wide selection to say the least, as the Tundra is said to come with a total of 14 different 4×2 variants, the most pricey being the Tundra 4×2 1794 Edition CrewMax 6.5-ft bed starting at $58,020. Tundra buyers will pay a slight premium for models equipped with 4×4 and will see the first examples hit showrooms by December.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO